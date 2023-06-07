Netrality Welcomes Green Startup Carbon Reform as Newest Tenant at 401 North Broad Facility in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers , the largest, privately held owner and operator of core interconnection facilities in the U.S., announced the addition of Carbon Reform — the startup working on carbon capture innovation and air quality technology — as the newest tenant at its 401 North Broad facility in Philadelphia, PA. Carbon Reform leased 5,039 square feet of lab and office space to support its research and development efforts.



The leasing announcement comes on the heels of Carbon Reform’s closure of $3 million in seed round funding , led by Azolla Ventures. Carbon Reform will leverage the funding to outfit its new headquarters at 401 North Broad with dedicated lab, R&D, and core corporate office space to support its operations. As the building owner, Netrality works with tenants to customize spaces to suit their specific needs.

“We’re excited to welcome the Carbon Reform team to our 401 North Broad facility,” said Gerald M. Marshall , President and CEO at Netrality Data Centers. “Thanks to our industry-leading IT infrastructure and customizable innovation space, Netrality continues to serve as a hub for organizations — fostering space for growth and collaboration within the tech sector. We’re proud to support Carbon Reform in their mission to develop novel decarbonization strategies for commercial institutions and remain committed to providing connectivity-dense infrastructure for businesses at the forefront of sustainability innovation.”

Netrality’s facility is situated in the heart of Philadelphia’s emerging technology and innovation sector, attracting businesses in life sciences, creative industries, and startups due to the location’s transformative appeal. 401 North Broad houses an entrepreneurial, established customer ecosystem, including Biomeme , Nerd Street , and Achilles Therapeutics .

“We are thrilled to choose 401 N Broad in Philadelphia as Carbon Reform's future headquarters,” said Jo Norris , Co-Founder and CEO at Carbon Reform. “The dynamic location offers an ideal setting with access to the city's abundant resources, vibrant talent pool, and proximity to like-minded organizations. The building's flexibility and scalability align perfectly with our growth plans, allowing us to create a customized space as we expand. This strategic decision will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of revolutionizing carbon capture technology.”

The sizable facility comprises 11 stories and 1.3 million square feet of floor space, with distinctive features like heavy floor loading, wide column spacing, high ceilings, robust backup power systems, secure loading dock access, and modern HVAC. Network connectivity advantages include high-speed internet backbones, direct Internet service provider (ISP) peering, and direct on-ramps to major cloud providers. Amenities include turnkey spec lab suites, event spaces, conference rooms, upgraded freight elevators, secure on-site parking, and a bike room.

CBRE’s Christian Dyer, Anthony Pell, and Matthew Knowles represented Netrality during the negotiations. Carbon Reform was represented by KJ Kulik and Louis Tonon of Scheer Partners. To learn about leasing opportunities at 401 North Broad, please visit 401NorthBroad.com .

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality Data Centers owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell, and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality’s eighteen properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity across North America.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management, Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located core network interconnection data centers that provide best in market network resiliency, ensuring always-on connectivity for latency-sensitive and mission-critical businesses. For more information: www.netrality.com , LinkedIn , Twitter .

About Carbon Reform

Carbon Reform's modular retrofit device, the Carbon Capsule® removes CO2 and other contaminants from indoor air. They combine climate and indoor health tech to produce decentralized, permanent carbon capture, energy savings, and healthy indoor air for occupants.