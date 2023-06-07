Global Smart Therapies Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Therapies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The rising adoption of mHealth and government initiatives to digitize healthcare are among the significant drivers of this market. With the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing adoption of IoT in healthcare, and the rising aging population, the smart therapies market witnessed upward market growth. Also, key players in the market are more focused on smart therapy products and services as they have increased their R&D activities and investments in the smart healthcare field.

Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the artificial intelligence and machine learning segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart therapies market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the patient monitoring and management segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart therapies market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period

IBM Watson Health, Google Health, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare, Microsoft Healthcare, Tempus, Flatiron Health, 23andMe, Verily Life Sciences, and Roche, among others, are some of the key players in the global smart therapies market





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Digital Health Tools

Genomics and Precision Medicine





Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnosis and Treatment Planning

Patient Monitoring and Management





End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutions





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





