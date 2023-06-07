School’s Out, Gaming’s In: Summer Fuels a Gaming Frenzy in Inuvo’s Audience Discovery Portal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), provider of the first generative artificial intelligence (AI) advertising solution made specifically for brands and agencies, finds this week’s Audience Discovery Portal trend snapshot focuses largely on the video gaming industry.



Powered by IntentKey®, Inuvo’s Audience Discovery Portal showcases concept-based audiences generated without using consumer data.

As consumers are actively engaging with the newly-released Diablo IV video game, this week’s top trends include a broad series of gaming concepts:

▪ Diablo IV Diablo IV ranked #1 in Trending Audience Concepts, with Diablo III, Action role-playing game, and Multiplayer Video Game in close pursuit due to the official release of the long-awaited Diablo IV video game. The game was first revealed at Blizzcon in 2019 generating rumors around the potential release date. On the day of the official launch, June 6, 2023, gamers and online fans ignited a notable 686% increase in audience growth.

▪ Console Gaming With Summer break kicking off, the gaming industry is cashing in claiming the #1 Top Audience Category. With multiple ways to play Blizzard Entertainment’s fastest-selling game of all time, audience concepts of PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S made their portal debut experiencing a significant increase in audience growth.



▪ Video Gaming As the #2 Top Audience Category, furthering gamers’ excitement, Square Enix, a video game production enterprise, announced the release date of Final Fantasy XVI to be launched in late June 2023 resulting in a 146% increase in audience growth. Warner Bros Games also announced Mortal Kombat 1, coming in September 2023, with a 222% respective increase.

IntentKey surfaces trending audience concepts through generative AI that continuously consumes internet content and builds connections resulting in a privacy-safe understanding of trending consumer interests in real-time. You can explore these trends and more at inuvo.com/portal.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

inuv@crescendo-ir.com