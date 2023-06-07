Dehumidifying Dryers Market is Estimated to Hit US$ 12.24 Billion by 2033, Rising Humidity Control to Support Demand: Fact.MR

Rockville, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global dehumidifying dryers provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global dehumidifying dryers market is anticipated to be worth US$ 4.72 billion in 2023 and US$ 12.24 billion by 2033. The dehumidifying dryers industry is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

During the forecast period, North America dehumidifying dryers market is the prior leader in the global market.

Based on the end-user industry, the residential sector is leading the global market by securing a high share by 2033.

By type, refrigeration dehumidifiers dominate the global market by registering a significant share during the forecast period.



Recent Developments in the Dehumidifying Dryers Market

Bry-Air Systems develop eco-friendly and sustainable dryers to improve environmental impacts. The company offers its latest product EcoDry series, to reduce energy consumption and deliver better results.

Dri-Air Industries announced its newly launched product compact and energy-efficient dryer for end-user industries. The company equipped advanced features such as automation and control systems to improve performance.

How Does the Popularity of Dehumidifying Dryers Upsurge the Residential Sector?

The residential sector is a significant sector that captures a prior position to collect huge revenue in the global market. The popularity of dehumidifying dryers upsurge the global market by several factors, which includes

Improved Comfort: The demand for dehumidifying dryers is widely growing in the global market. Rising humidity, moisture, corrosion, and sticky platform in residential spaces drive the global market.

The demand for dehumidifying dryers is widely growing in the global market. Rising humidity, moisture, corrosion, and sticky platform in residential spaces drive the global market. Allergy and Asthma Relief: Adopting dehumidifying dryers is crucial in removing dust and corrosion and promoting an eco-friendly environment. It helps to control allergens and respiratory problems by reducing chemical and hazardous areas.

Adopting dehumidifying dryers is crucial in removing dust and corrosion and promoting an eco-friendly environment. It helps to control allergens and respiratory problems by reducing chemical and hazardous areas. Preservation of Belongings: The excess humidity can damage belongings such as artwork, furniture, electronic equipment, and musical instruments. Adopting dehumidifying dryers maintains humidity levels and prevents moisture and corrosion.

The excess humidity can damage belongings such as artwork, furniture, electronic equipment, and musical instruments. Adopting dehumidifying dryers maintains humidity levels and prevents moisture and corrosion. Odor Control: Rising humidity levels create messy, unpleasant, and musty odors in residential areas. Adopting dehumidifying dryers reduces mildew and mold and creates a fresh and pleasant indoor environment.

Rising humidity levels create messy, unpleasant, and musty odors in residential areas. Adopting dehumidifying dryers reduces mildew and mold and creates a fresh and pleasant indoor environment. Energy Efficiency: Dehumidifying dryers improve energy efficiency and remove excess moisture in residential spaces. It operates efficiently and reduces the workload on air conditioning systems potentially.



How Key Players are Bringing Key Opportunities in the Global Market?

Several key global players are bringing significant opportunities by innovating advanced and better products. These key players are adopting marketing tactics to upsurge the global market to another level. A few marketing tactics are collaborations, product launches, acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships.

The key players focus on customers' desires and develop products according to their requirements to attract them. They are expanding their reach through various distribution channels such as online retailers, offline retailers, suppliers, etc.

Atlas Copco AB offers a variety of dryers designed to remove moisture and corrosion and improve equipment efficiency.

Matsui Technologies India Ltd offers drying equipment to various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and plastics.

Motan Colortronic Ltd presents drying solution equipment for the plastic industry to remove dust and corrosion and improve product quality effectively.



Key Companies Profiled

Comessa

Metso Corporation

GEA Group

FEECO International Inc

Buhler Holding AG

Andritz AG

Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc

Glatt GmbH

CAD Works Engineering Ltd

ThyssenKrupp AG

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Aktiengesellschaft

Key Segmentation in the Global Dehumidifying Dryers Market are

By Product Type : Refrigeration Dehumidifiers Desiccant Dehumidifiers



By End-use Industry : Residential Commercial Industrial



By Capacity : Portable Dehumidifiers Whole-house Dehumidifiers Industrial-scale Dehumidifier



By Distribution Channel : Online Retail Offline Retail



What differences can the dehumidifying dryers report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the dehumidifying dryers and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the dehumidifying dryers

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key dehumidifying dryerss

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



