Silicon Additive Market Trends and ForecastThe global silicon additive market is expected to reach an estimated $2.57 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028

Silicon Additive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the silicon additive market looks promising with opportunities in the plastic composites, paper, paint & coating, food & beverage, adhesives & sealant, petroleum, and home & personal care industries. The global silicon additive market is expected to reach an estimated $2.57 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising use of these compounds in various end use industries, such as paint and coatings, oil and gas, and food and beverages, because they are water resistant and can withstand UV radiation and extreme temperatures.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Silicon Additive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global silicon additive market by function, performance, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Silicon Additive Market by Function [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Rheology Modifiers

• Dissolving Additives

• Adhesive Additives

• Lubricating Agents

• Water and Abrasion Resistance

• Defoaming Agents

• Others



Silicon Additive Market by Performance [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• High Temperature Resistant

• Glazing & Transparent

• Neutral Cure

• Food Safe

• Sanitary & Skin Safe

• Frame Sealant

• Others



Silicon Additive Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Plastic Composites

• Paper

• Paints & Coatings

• Foods & Beverages

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Petroleum

• Home & Personal Care

• Others



Silicon Additive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Silicon Additive Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, silicon additive companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the silicon additive companies profiled in this report include-



• Evonik Industries

• Wacker Chemie

• Shin-Etsu

• Dow Corning

• BYK Additives

Silicon Additive Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that neutral cure is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing need for neutral cure additives to lessen and eventually stop the development of acetic acid after curing.

• Plastic composites segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of silicon-based plastics in prototype structures, automotive, aerospace, and electrical devices.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high demand for silicon additives among end use industries and easy availability of raw materials in the region.

Features of the Silicon Additive Market

• Market Size Estimates: Silicon additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Silicon additive market size by various segments, such as by function, performance, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Silicon additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different functions, performances, end use industries, and regions for the silicon additive market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the silicon additive market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the silicon additive market size?

Answer: The global silicon additive market is expected to reach an estimated $2.57 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for silicon additive market?

Answer: The global silicon additive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the silicon additive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising use of these compounds in various end use industries, such as paints and coatings, oil and gas, and food and beverages, because they are water resistant and they can withstand UV radiation and extreme temperatures.

Q4. What are the major segments for silicon additive market?

Answer: The future of the silicon additive market looks promising with opportunities in the plastic composites, paper, paint & coating, foods & beverage, adhesives & sealant, petroleum, and home & personal care industries.

Q6. Which silicon additive segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that neutral cure is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing need for neutral cure additives to lessen and eventually stop the development of acetic acid after curing.

Q7. In silicon additive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high demand for silicon additives in end use industries and easy availability of raw materials in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global silicon additive market by function (rheology modifiers, dissolving additives, adhesive additives, lubricating agents, water and abrasion resistance, defoaming agents, and others), performance (high temperature resistant, glazing & transparent, neutral cure, food safe, sanitary & skin safe, frame sealant, and others), end use industry (plastic composites, paper, paints & coatings, foods & beverages, adhesives & sealants, petroleum, home & personal care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





About Reportlinker

