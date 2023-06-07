Atlas Air Worldwide Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report today.

Atlas’ fourth ESG report shares the Company’s sustainability and corporate responsibility progress over the past year across four critical areas of focus: Environmental Stewardship; Career, Culture & Equity for Our People; Social Impact & Community Engagement; and Responsible Business Growth.

“Atlas Air Worldwide is dedicated to living our commitment of ‘Caring for the World We Carry.’ This statement is more than a motto – it represents a promise we make to our customers, one another and all other stakeholders we engage with every day. And nowhere is this promise better exemplified than in the progress we have made on our ESG journey,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide.

“We are proud of our work to implement meaningful environmental initiatives, develop a culture that attracts and retains the best and brightest employees, and support communities across the globe,” said Mr. Dietrich. “The progress showcased in this report is made possible because of the drive, innovation and dedication our Atlas team. Their commitment to creating meaningful change is laying the foundation for a sustainable future both inside and outside of Atlas.”

Key highlights from the 2022 ESG Report include:

Environmental Stewardship

Pursued opportunities to incorporate sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) into our jet fuel mix as part of our commitment to reduce our Scope 1 emissions by 20% by 2035.

Integrated three new 747-8 and one new 777 aircraft to improve fuel efficiency and further reduce aircraft noise.

Invested in hybrid and electric fleet vehicles and equipment; currently, 13% of our vehicle fleet is comprised of hybrid and electric vehicles and 20% of our equipment is electric or hybrid.

Earned two Green Globes certificates from the Green Building Initiative for Atlas' Global Operations Center in CVG in recognition of achievements in resource efficiency as well as the Company's total approach to mitigating environmental impact.

Career, Culture & Equity for Our People

Expanded our Pathway to Success Program , an employment-based initiative designed to help recruit, train and hire new pilots from top aviation programs, with 22 students moving into full-time positions with Atlas at the completion of the program.

Hired more than 200 former military members to join our crew and ground operations teams.

Launched several employee education initiatives aimed at sparking conversation and learning on a variety of DEI topics important to our organization.

aimed at sparking conversation and learning on a variety of DEI topics important to our organization. Prioritized the well-being of all employees through a wide range of wellness activities, expanded course offerings through the employee assistance program and enhanced Company-sponsored health plan to assist with family building, mental health, cancer prevention and other health services.

Social Impact & Community Engagement

Enabled diverse business growth by developing policies and facilitating strategies to support woman-owned, veteran-owned, service-disabled-owned, disadvantaged and HUBZone businesses.

by developing policies and facilitating strategies to support woman-owned, veteran-owned, service-disabled-owned, disadvantaged and HUBZone businesses. Partnered with Flexport.org to deliver 100,000 metric tons of medical aid to Ukrainian refugees and contributed more than $56,000 to this cause.

Hosted our 21st annual Atlas Air Charity Golf Tournament, raising $50,000 for three charitable organizations: K9s For Warriors, Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County and Liberty City Optimist Club of Florida.

, raising $50,000 for three charitable organizations: K9s For Warriors, Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County and Liberty City Optimist Club of Florida. Awarded 10 recipients with a total of $30,000 in scholarships through the inaugural Atlas Scholarship Fund.

Responsible Business Growth

Completed a comprehensive review of the Employee Handbook to ensure it reflects best practices and recent developments.

Launched our next-generation security awareness training program, which enables Atlas to more effectively test and address gaps in employee awareness pertaining to data protection.

Updated our emergency notification system to better target and communicate with Atlas employees during severe weather events.

to better target and communicate with Atlas employees during severe weather events. Advocated on behalf of Atlas, the air cargo industry and key stakeholders on priority topics such as advancing sustainability, bolstering the aviation workforce and supporting global trade.

To learn more about Atlas Air Worldwide’s ESG efforts, view the Company’s 2022 ESG Report.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.