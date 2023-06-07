Injection Pen Market Trends and ForecastThe global injection pen market is expected to reach an estimated $52.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Injection Pen Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465943/?utm_source=GNW



Injection Pen Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the injection pen market looks promising with opportunities in the home-care settings and hospitals & diagnostic clinics. The global injection pen market is expected to reach an estimated $52.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, growing number of regulatory approvals, and on-going technological advancements in injection pen.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Injection Pen Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global injection pen market by product type, end use, and region, as follows:



Injection Pen Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Disposable Injection Pens

• Reusable Injection Pens



Injection Pen Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Home-care Settings

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Clinics



Injection Pen Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Injection Pen Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies injection pen companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the injection pen companies profiled in this report include.



• Novo Nordisk

• Becton

• Ypsomed Holding

• Sanofi

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Merck KGaA

• AstraZeneca

• Roche

• Owen Mumford

• Sulzer

Injection Pen Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that disposable injection pens will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it helps in avoiding the risk of cross-contamination and needle stick injuries associated with reusable injection pens.

• Home-care setting is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing disposable income, increase in awareness towards injection pens, and technological advancements in home care devices.

• APAC will witness the highest growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, unhealthy food habits, and growing expenditure on healthcare in the region.

Features of the Injection Pen Market

• Market Size Estimates: Injection pen market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Injection pen market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Injection pen market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, end use, and regions for the injection pen market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the injection pen market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the injection pen market size?

Answer: The global injection pen market is expected to reach an estimated $52.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for injection pen market?

Answer: The global injection pen market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the injection pen market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, growing number of regulatory approvals, and on-going technological advancements in injection pen.

Q4. What are the major segments for injection pen market?

Answer: The future of the injection pen market looks promising with opportunities in the home-care settings and hospitals & diagnostic clinics.

Q5. Who are the key injection pen companies?



Answer: Some of the key injection pen companies are as follows:

Q6. Which injection pen segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecast that disposable injection pens will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it helps in avoiding the risk of cross-contamination and needle stick injuries associated with reusable injection pens.

Q7. In injection pen market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will witness the highest growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, unhealthy food habits, and growing expenditure on healthcare in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the injection pen market by product type (disposable injection pens and reusable injection pens), end use (home-care settings and hospitals & diagnostic clinics),and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





