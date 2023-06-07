Global Nutritional Analysis Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9%

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutritional Analysis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Analysis Type, By Nutrients (Macronutrients and Micronutrients), By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nutritional analysis is performed to check the content of proteins, carbs, lipids, vitamins, minerals, sodium, and other ingredients to develop nutritional labeling on the product packaging's back. This analysis informs consumers of the number of micronutrients and macronutrients in the food products they buy, enabling them to make better-educated food and beverage purchases. In addition, the nutritional value of the food offerings as a whole is analyzed rather than the specific ingredients included.



The method of nutritional analysis also aids in the precise identification of all of the individual nutrients contained in any given food item. Therefore, to guarantee that the food is in line with numerous national and international requirements, a nutritional analysis of the food being produced or marketed should be completed. The primary nutritional analysis indicators include calorie content, cholesterol, moisture, total dietary fiber, fat, sugar, and profile of vitamins and minerals.



In addition, the number of vitamins in various food products is tracked and examined using the vitamin profile. The various product categories that fall under the category of nutritional analysis include drinks, snacks, bakery and confectionary, meat and poultry, dressings & condiments, desserts and dairy, fruits & vegetables, edible fats & oils, baby foods, sauces and other product categories.

The development of new products, the labeling of those products, and regulatory compliance are the goals of nutritional analysis. A careful application of adequate, accurate, and precise analytical methodologies is the first step in obtaining reliable information on the nutrient composition of meals, which is essential.



When selecting the best methodologies for the food composition database, every analyst considers three crucial factors. First, a preference for techniques suggested or adopted by international bodies like the Association of Official Analytical Chemists (AOAC). Second, a preference for techniques whose dependability has been proven by team investigations involving numerous laboratories on a national or international scale. Choosing approaches that can be applied to various food kinds and matrices rather than those solely targeted for particular foods.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing consumer understanding of food nutrition and customer awareness of their health



In recent years, several nutrition information formats and words conveying health advantages have arisen on food packaging to aid customer decision-making. Numerous research projects have been carried out to investigate the effects of nutritional information on product labels and consumer purchasing decisions for each product.

These findings may aid in improving nutrition labeling by the food sector and in developing a unique and compelling framework for the mandated application of nutrition information to benefit consumers by the governments. Therefore, the perception of transparency among consumers concerning food goods supports the demand for nutritional analysis, which supports the market's growth.



Rising implementation of strict rules by regulatory bodies



The quick industrialization of the food and beverage industry, raising the demand for nutrition analysis. The market for nutritional analysis in emerging nations is correlated with rapid industrialization, flourishing food trade, increased demand for better water quality, and expanding regulatory attention on consumer wellbeing.

These have resulted in the environment and food safety laws being enforced with increased rigor. In addition, people are more conscious of food contamination due to rising industrialization in places. Implementing several food safety laws, therefore, promotes the expansion of the market.



Market Restraining Factors

Lack of resources and infrastructure for food control in emerging and underdeveloped nations



International organizations like the World Bank, FAO, and WHO do not assist these developing nations. The existence and implementation of regulations governing the nutritional labeling of products significantly impact the market for nutritional analysis. However, political will determines how important and well these laws and regulations are implemented. Food manufacturers are unwilling to spend time and money on such studies because labeling is not required in these nations, so nutritional analysis testing businesses there do not do well. Thus, the nutritional analysis market cannot expand due to a lack of infrastructure and resources for food regulation.

