Prominence Home Launches The 56-inch TEO Wet Rated Ceiling Fan: Featuring Extreme Elements™ For Exceptional Performance In Indoor & Outdoor Spaces

Memphis, TN, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominence Home, a leading provider of innovative and stylish lighting fixtures, has launched the 56-inch TEO Wet Rated Ceiling Fan ideal for outdoor use due to its Extreme Elements™ features. Crafted with high-quality materials and at an affordable price point, this contemporary matte-black fan is designed for durability and all-weather resistance, making it ideal for medium to large indoor and outdoor areas over 400 sq. feet such as porches, pergolas, patios, & more.

At a $199.00 price point, the TEO fan has a modern 3-blade design and a reversible 3-speed motor, ensuring efficient and quiet operation while providing maximum air circulation at high speeds. The blades are made of durable ABS plastic, capable of handling the natural elements without bending or warping. The heavy-duty construction of this wet rated fan can withstand direct exposure to harsh weather conditions, including rain, wind, and snow, without compromising its performance or longevity. The contemporary style and sleek lines of the fan blades add sophistication to any area.

Additionally, the TEO ceiling fan boasts versatility. With dual-mount hanging options, the installation of the fan can be customized to accommodate any home’s needs. The standard option includes a 6-inch downrod, while the angled option allows for hanging on vaulted ceilings with a longer downrod (sold separately). The fan includes summer and winter mode that improves air circulation throughout the year. During warmer months, it optimizes airflow to enhance comfort. In colder months, simply change the direction to distribute warm air evenly at low speed. The fan also comes with a pull chain for operating the 3 speeds and is compatible with universal ceiling fan remotes (sold separately at https://prominencehome.com/collections/remote-controls-1). Its built-in LED light is energy-efficient and dimmable from 10% to 100%, providing customizable lighting to suit any mood or setting.

Additional Features and Benefits of the TEO Fan:

Crafted with Extreme Elements™ all-weather resistant & wet rated ABS plastic blades for durability

56-inch span ideal for areas over 400 sq. feet

Compatible with universal ceiling fan remotes (sold at https://prominencehome.com/collections/remote-controls-1)

ETL listed for safety and performance assurance

The new 56-inch outdoor ceiling fan from Prominence Home (Model # 51862) is available for purchase at https://prominencehome.com/products/56-inch-teo-matte-black-pull-chain-indoor-outdoor-ceiling-fan and select online retailers for $199.00. To learn more about Prominence Home and its wide range of timeless and innovative lighting fixtures, please visit https://prominencehome.com/.

About Prominence Home

Prominence Home continues to lead the home fixture industry with its commitment to exceptional design, performance, and customer satisfaction. Prominence Home offers an impressive selection of high-quality fixtures including ceiling fans, lighting features, LED fireplace inserts, and mirrors. With a commitment to excellence, Prominence Home ensures that each product meets the highest standards of performance and durability. As a customer-centric company, Prominence Home continuously strives to deliver premium products that offer great value, while consistently innovating to meet the evolving needs of homeowners.







