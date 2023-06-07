Textile Recycling Market Trends and ForecastThe global textile recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Textile Recycling Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465940/?utm_source=GNW



Textile Recycling Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the textile recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the apparel, home furnishings, and industrial & institutional sectors. The global textile recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need to reduce dependence on virgin fibers, growing environmental concern towards production of waste, and rising awareness about reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Textile Recycling Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global textile recycling market by material, textile waste, distribution channel, process, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Textile Recycling Market by Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cotton

• Polyester & Polyester Fiber

• Wool

• Nylon & Nylon Fiber

• Others



Textile Recycling Market by Textile Waste [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pre-Consumer

• Post-Consumer



Textile Recycling Market by Distribution Channel [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Online

• Retail & Departmental Stores



Textile Recycling Market by Process [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Mechanical

• Chemical



Textile Recycling Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Apparel

• Home Furnishings

• Industrial & Institutional

• Others



Textile Recycling Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Textile Recycling Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies textile recycling companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the textile recycling companies profiled in this report include.



• Lenzing

• Birla Cellulose

• HYOSUNG TNC

• Unifi

• Patagonia

Textile Recycling Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polyester & polyester fiber will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the huge demand for this fabric owing to its heat sensitivity, extreme stain resistance, and ease of cleaning properties.

• Apparel is expected to remain the largest segment due to the rising disposable income and enormous demand for recycling textiles, such as worn out jeans and processed manufacturing left overs that are being turned into pulp.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing consumer awareness, rising demand in local clothing brands made from recycled materials, and presence of largest hub of textile and garment industry in China.

Features of the Textile Recycling Market

• Market Size Estimates: Textile recycling market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Textile recycling market size by various segments, such as by material, textile waste, distribution channel, process, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Textile recycling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by material, textile waste, distribution channel, process, end use industry, and regions for the textile recycling market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the textile recycling market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the textile recycling market size?

Answer: The global textile recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for textile recycling market?

Answer: The global textile recycling market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the textile recycling market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing need to reduce dependence on virgin fibers, growing environmental concern towards production of waste, and rising awareness about reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Q4. What are the major segments for textile recycling market?

Answer: The future of the textile recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the apparel, home furnishings, and industrial & institutional sectors.

Q5. Who are the key textile recycling companies?



Q6. Which textile recycling segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that polyester & polyester fiber will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the huge demand for this fabric owing to its heat sensitivity, extreme stain resistance, and ease of cleaning properties.

Q7. In textile recycling market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing consumer awareness, rising demand in local clothing brands made from recycled materials, and presence of largest hub of textile and garment industry in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the textile recycling market by material (cotton, polyester & polyester fiber, wool, nylon & nylon fiber, and others), textile waste (pre-consumer and post-consumer), distribution channel (online and retail & departmental stores), process (mechanical and chemical), end use industry (apparel, home furnishings, industrial & institutional, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





