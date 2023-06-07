Stearman Resources Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stearman Resources Inc. (“Stearman” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first phase of its 2023 exploration program on the Miniac Property. The Company had the Quebec-based Vision 4K perform a high-resolution airborne magnetometer survey over the entire Property.



The Company’s contract geologist, Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo. of Laurentienne Scientifique, assisted in executing and managing the exploration work. The final results and report on the survey are expected later in June.

The Company in the meantime is actively seeking additional resource projects.

Miniac Property

The Miniac Property consists of 78 mining claims (41 square kms) located approximately 35 km north of Amos, Quebec. Drilling on the Property by previous operators intersected prospective intercepts such as 1.05 g/t Au and 0.16% Zn over 4.65 m, and 14.5 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu and >0.66% Zn over 5.66 m. The mineralization occurs in massive to semi-massive sulphide zones of primarily pyrite with lesser amounts of pyrrhotite, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite.

This geophysical campaign marks the first time that property-wide, closely-spaced, high-resolution geophysics will be performed on the Property, the goal of which is to generate new drill targets to build on the prospective drilling performed in the past.

The NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the Miniac Property is available on SEDAR.

About Stearman Resources Inc.

Stearman Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is currently focused on performing mineral exploration on the Miniac Property. Stearman entered into an option agreement with J2 Metals Inc. where Stearman has the option to acquire a 75% interest in the Property.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo. (OQG #: 02287), is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 standards for mineral exploration disclosure and takes responsibility for the technical information contained in this document.

On Behalf of the Company

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email hdmcap@shaw.ca

