Sports Video Game Market Trends and ForecastThe global sports video game market is expected to reach an estimated $19.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Video Game Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465939/?utm_source=GNW



Sports Video Game Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the sports video game market looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline markets. The global sports video game market is expected to reach an estimated $19.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing interest in video games, which recreates the physical sports experience along with growing number of sports game tournament and rising customer spending on video content.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Sports Video Game Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global sports video game market by device type, platform type, age group, and region, as follows:



Sports Video Game Market by Device Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• PC

• Consoles

• Others



Sports Video Game Market by Platform Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Online

• Offline



Sports Video Game Market by Age Group [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Age 10-20

• Age 21-35

• Age 36-50

• Age 51-60



Sports Video Game Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Sports Video Game Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies sports video game companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the sports video game companies profiled in this report include.



• Sony

• Tencent

• Microsoft

• Netease

• Activation Blizzard

Sports Video Game Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that console is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of console gaming devices for playing sports themed video games owing to its high-end displays and sound systems.

• Online is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing trend of cloud gaming and huge demand for online based sports video game among various players.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of enhanced broadband internet connectivity and rising popularity of online video games among individuals in the region.

Features of the Sports Video Game Market

• Market Size Estimates: Sports video game market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Sports video game market size by various segments, such as by device type, platform type, age group, and region

• Regional Analysis: Sports video game market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by device type, platform type, age group, and regions for the sports video game market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the sports video game market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the sports video game market size?

Answer: The global sports video game market is expected to reach an estimated $19.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for sports video game market?

Answer: The global sports video game market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the sports video game market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing interest in video games, which recreates the physical sports experience along with growing number of sports game tournament and rising customer spending on video content.

Q4. What are the major segments for sports video game market?

Answer: The future of the sports video game market looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline markets.

Q5. Who are the key sports video game companies?



Answer: Some of the key sports video game companies are as follows:

• Sony

• Tencent

• Microsoft

• Netease

• Activation Blizzard

Q6. Which sports video game segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that console is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of console gaming devices for playing sports themed video games owing to its high-end displays and sound systems.

Q7. In sports video game market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of enhanced broadband internet connectivity and rising popularity of online video games among individuals in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the sports video game market by device type (smartphone, tablet, PC, console, and others), platform type (online and offline), age group (age 10-20, age 21-35, age 36-50, and age 51-65), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465939/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________