Rigid 1-2 Sided in the Global PCB Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]

Rigid 1-2 Sided in the PCB Market Trends and Forecast

The future of rigid 1-2 sided in PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripheral, communication, consumer electronic, industrial electronic, automotive, and military/aerospace sectors. Rigid 1-2 sided in the global PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising OEM demand for customised flex and rigid-flex circuit boards and growing demand from various end use industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare devices, and others.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Rigid 1-2 Sided in the PCB Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the rigid 1-2 sided in the global PCB market by raw material usage, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Rigid 1-2 Sided in PCB Market by Raw Material Usage [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Glass Fabric

• Epoxy Resin

• Kraft Paper

• Phenolic Resin

• Polyimide Film



Rigid 1-2 Sided in PCB Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Computers/Peripherals

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Electronics

• Automotive

• Military/Aerospace

• Others



Rigid 1-2 Sided in PCB Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Rigid 1-2 Sided in PCB Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies rigid 1-2 sided in PCB companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of rigid 1-2 sided in the PCB companies profiled in this report include.



• Nippon Mektron

• TTM Technologies

• Unimicron Technology

• Epec

• Compeq Manufacturing

Rigid 1-2 Sided in the PCB Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that epoxy resin is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial usage of epoxy resin based circuit boards that is used in electrical devices as it is durable and can only be attached into the protective shell.

• Consumer electronics is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usage of these PCB in electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable consumer gadgets.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand of laptop and PCs and presence of manufacturing hubs of consumer electronics in the region.

Features of Rigid 1-2 Sided in the PCB Market

• Market Size Estimates: Rigid 1-2 sided in the PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Rigid 1-2 sided in the PCB market size by various segments, such as by raw material usage, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Rigid 1-2 sided in the PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by raw material usage, end use industry, and regions for rigid 1-2 sided in the PCB market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for rigid 1-2 sided in the PCB market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

