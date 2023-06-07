Global Dental Implants Market Size Value Estimated to Touch USD 12.27 Billion By 2032, With 8.9% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Dental Implants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants); By Implant Procedure; By Material; By Design; By Age; By End Use; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global dental implants market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 5.27 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 12.27 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.9% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Dental Implants? How Big Is Dental Implants Market Size & Share?

Overview

Teeth roots can be substituted with dental implants. Fixed (enduring) or detachable replacement teeth created to match your original teeth can be supported securely by implants. It is a tiny titanium post (screw) inserted into the jawbone below the gum line during surgery. This placement will integrate with your jawbone to form a solid base for your dental repair.

Dental implants can last a lifetime with proper maintenance. They are typically considered the best option for permanently replacing missing teeth because of this and other advantages. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is raising the demand for dental implants market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Nobel Biocare Services AG

BioHorizons IPH Inc.

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Institute Straumann AG

KYOCERA Medical Corp.

Leader Italy

Anthogyr SAS

Bicon LLC

DENTSPLY Sirona

DENTIS

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

DENTIUM Co. Ltd

Henry Schein Inc.

Sweden & Martina S.p.A.

Neoss Limited

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for prosthetics: As they help in oral rehabilitation and assist patients to regain their facial form and oral function, prosthetics are a crucial factor driving the dental implant market growth. Patients and doctors increasingly turn to dental implants since detachable prosthetics have drawbacks such as discomfort, an unnatural appearance, and upkeep requirements.

As they help in oral rehabilitation and assist patients to regain their facial form and oral function, prosthetics are a crucial factor driving the dental implant market growth. Patients and doctors increasingly turn to dental implants since detachable prosthetics have drawbacks such as discomfort, an unnatural appearance, and upkeep requirements. Increased dental injuries: Increased oral injuries from road accidents and sports wounds are another factor driving the market for dental implants. In contrast to bridges, which call for the grinding of good teeth, dental implants are a long-term option that protects nearby teeth. This method is the only therapeutic approach that preserves and promotes natural bone, giving prosthetics like dentures strong support.

Increased oral injuries from road accidents and sports wounds are another factor driving the market for dental implants. In contrast to bridges, which call for the grinding of good teeth, dental implants are a long-term option that protects nearby teeth. This method is the only therapeutic approach that preserves and promotes natural bone, giving prosthetics like dentures strong support. The preferred treatment for missing teeth: Particularly among elderly adults with a higher prevalence of edentulism, dental implants are among the most popular treatments for missing teeth. It is projected to become more popular and drive demand as the world's population ages quickly.

Particularly among elderly adults with a higher prevalence of edentulism, dental implants are among the most popular treatments for missing teeth. It is projected to become more popular and drive demand as the world's population ages quickly. Multiple benefits: Since dental implants may easily replace several teeth, their adaptability is a key market development driver. Compared to other techniques, this makes them a highly desired option for tooth replacement. Also, the materials used in developing dental implants, such as titanium and zirconium, offer good biocompatibility and are meant to replicate the natural appearance of teeth. Hence, the market is anticipated to expand significantly due to dental implants' advantages over other treatments.

Top Findings of the Report:

Due to many variables, including the expanding use of dental implants in various therapeutic areas and the rising need for prosthetics, the dental implants market share is predicted to increase.

The market segmentation is based on implant procedure, product type, age, material, end-use, design, and region.

The market in North America accounts for the largest revenue share during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Demand for cosmetic dentistry: Due to a considerable rise in the sales of dental implants and consumables for major manufacturers like Straumann, Dentsply, and Osstem in 2021, there has been an increase in demand for preventative and cosmetic dental procedures, and this trend is predicted to continue.

Due to a considerable rise in the sales of dental implants and consumables for major manufacturers like Straumann, Dentsply, and Osstem in 2021, there has been an increase in demand for preventative and cosmetic dental procedures, and this trend is predicted to continue. Grown majority of dental disorders: Due to several important factors, including a high majority of tooth loss, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, an increase in per capita healthcare spending, and the launch of technologically improved goods, the dental implants market size is predicted to grow significantly over the next years.

Due to several important factors, including a high majority of tooth loss, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, an increase in per capita healthcare spending, and the launch of technologically improved goods, the dental implants market size is predicted to grow significantly over the next years. Prosthetics: Prosthetics supported by dental implants can enhance aesthetics and do not affect soft tissues, which is anticipated to drive dental implants market demand.

Segmental Analysis

The titanium sector holds the largest market share

Due to their widespread use, dental implants' titanium sector held the biggest market share. The biocompatibility of pure titanium is its main benefit. Other metals like vanadium, iron, zirconium, silicon, ilmenite, and magnesium are in titanium's unprocessed form. The natural titanium intermediates must first undergo extraction and purification to create a pure titanium ingot.

Furthermore, removing titanium dioxide from the titanium implant is critical due to its toxicity to humans. Zirconium, on the other hand, is anticipated to have the quickest growth over the projection period. While zirconium and titanium have similar properties, zirconium implants are typically produced as one-piece systems.

The tapered sector has the greatest market share

With the biggest market share, tapered implants are ideal for quick implantation, especially in tight spaces and regions with close root proximity. They are also widely used to retrieve teeth quickly. In sensitive bones, tapered implants provide adequate strength by applying stress to the cortical bone at low-quality bone locations. Tapered implants also give appropriate power. As a result, it is anticipated that there will be a rise in demand for tapered implants throughout the forecast period.

Dental Implants Market: Report Scope & Segmentations

Geographical Overview

North America: Due to the presence of major players, the dental implants market in North America accounts for the biggest revenue share over the predicted period. Their efforts in this area have substantially impacted the market's expansion. For instance, to continue developing robotic dentistry surgery, Neocis acquired fresh funding of USD 40 million on October 27, 2022, with Vivo Capital, former partners DFJ Growth and Intuitive Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Fred Moll, and Mithril Capital Management.

Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest revenue growth rate during the projected period. The expansion of dental infrastructure in several nations is to blame for the market expansion in this region. An illustration is the investment contract that Shanghai Xin Zhuang Industrial Park and The Straumann Group, a well-known implant and cosmetic dentistry player, inked on March 26, 2021.

Browse the Detail Report “Dental Implants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants); By Implant Procedure; By Material; By Design; By Age; By End Use; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-dental-implants-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments:

Dental implants made with SmartArches were introduced by ProSmile in December 2022, broadening its product line. The business also plans to increase its footprint in eight U.S. states by 2023.

The Next Generation TSX implant from ZimVie was introduced in the United States in November 2022. These implants give dense and brittle bones initial support for instant extraction.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the dental implants market report based on product type, implant procedure, material, design, age, end-use, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

By Implant Procedure Outlook

Root Form

Plate Form

By Material Outlook

Titanium

Zirconia

Ceramic

Others

By Design Outlook

Tapered

Parallel

By Age Outlook

Geriatric

Middle Age

Adults

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Dental Laboratories

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

