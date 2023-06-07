Flash News: OKX Wallet is the Only Multi-Chain Wallet to Support Bitcoin NFT Trading via its Ordinals Market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 7, 2023.

OKX Wallet is the Only Multi-Chain Wallet to Support Bitcoin NFT Trading via its Ordinals Market



OKX Wallet today announced that it has enabled Bitcoin NFT trading on its Ordinals Market. This makes OKX Wallet the first decentralized, multi-chain wallet that allows web and mobile users to trade Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs, view and transfer Bitcoin ordinals, as well as trade BRC-20 tokens across 60+ blockchains via one solution. It is also the only multi-chain wallet that offers zero trading commission fees and supports batch listing.



OKX Wallet has added a new 'BTC NFTs' tab to its Ordinals Market, giving users the option to buy, sell and transfer inscriptions. Users can also view the assets they own in the home tab of OKX Wallet, with ordinals appearing in the NFT sub-tab.



The OKX Wallet stands out as the first multi-chain Web3 wallet to use multi-party computation (MPC) technology, which improves security by eliminating a single point of failure and makes it easier for users to recover access to assets in emergencies. As a truly decentralized, self-custody wallet, all transactions and tokens are on-chain, following the Bitcoin philosophy of 'not your keys, not your coins.'



OKX has been a longstanding supporter of Bitcoin, having integrated the Lightning Network to its centralized exchange over two years ago. OKX also recently announced - via its industry-leading BRC-30 token standard - that the ability for users to stake Bitcoin and BRC-20 tokens and earn passive income on their digital assets is on its way.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, DEX and Web3 Earn.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. OKX IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY PARTICULAR DEFI PROTOCOL, MAKES NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR UNDERTAKINGS RELATING TO ANY DEFI PROTOCOL’S OFFERINGS, AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT LOSS OR OTHER DAMAGE ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. OKX WALLET IS AN AGGREGATOR; ALL DISPLAYED ESTIMATED RETURN RATES ARE PROVIDED BY THE DEFI PROTOCOL, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED NOR INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RETURNS. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.