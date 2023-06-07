Electric Blanket Market Trends and ForecastThe global electric blanket market is expected to reach an estimated $1.56 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Blanket Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465937/?utm_source=GNW



Electric Blanket Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the electric blanket market looks promising with opportunities in the hotel, hospital, and household sectors. The global electric blanket market is expected to reach an estimated $1.56 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for these blankets among customers who live in extremely cold climates and experience various pain-related problems, and increasing use of these blankets as an affordable alternative to heaters.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Electric Blanket Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global electric blanket market by distribution channel, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Electric Blanket Market by Distribution Channel [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Offline

• Online



Electric Blanket Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hotels

• Hospitals

• Households



Electric Blanket Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Electric Blanket Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electric blanket companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the electric blanket companies profiled in this report include.



• Jarden

• Shanghai Shenda

• Morphy Richards

• Snugnights UK

• Beurer

Electric Blanket Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that online is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the rising number of online purchases and tech-savvy consumers and continuous expansion of customer base as e-retailers provide high-quality products to support the market.

• Household is expected to remain the largest segment due to the continuously changing lifestyle of the people, increasing use of convenient consumer goods based on technology, and high demand from all age groups for these blankets.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing preference for electric blanket as it is affordable and is readily available at department stores and garage sales and enormous purchasing and usage of these blankets in China.

Features of the Electric Blanket Market

• Market Size Estimates: Electric blanket market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Electric blanket market size by various segments, such as by distribution channel, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Electric blanket market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by distribution channel, end use industry, and regions for the electric blanket market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the electric blanket market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the electric blanket market size?

Answer: The global electric blanket market is expected to reach an estimated $1.56 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for electric blanket market?

Answer: The global electric blanket market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the electric blanket market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing need for these blankets among customers who live in extremely cold climates and experience various pain-related problems and increasing use of electric blankets as an affordable alternative to heaters.

Q4. What are the major segments for electric blanket market?

Answer: The future of the electric blanket market looks promising with opportunities in the hotel, hospital, and household sectors.

Q5. Who are the key electric blanket companies?



Answer: Some of the key electric blanket companies are as follows:

• Jarden

• Shanghai Shenda

• Morphy Richards

• Snugnights UK

• Beurer

Q6. Which electric blanket segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that online is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the rising number of online purchases and tech-savvy consumers and continuous expansion of customer base as e-retailers provide high-quality products to support the market.

Q7. In electric blanket market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing preference for electric blanket as it is affordable and is readily available at department stores and garage sales and enormous purchasing and usage of these blankets in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the electric blanket market by distribution channel (offline and online), end use industry (hotels, hospitals, and households), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________