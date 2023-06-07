New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465935/?utm_source=GNW



Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic & toiletries, and soap & detergent markets. The global aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $30.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market increasing inclination towards natural and bio-based chemicals and growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products, such as creams, facemasks, peels, and others owing to changes in lifestyles and rise in the per-capita disposable income.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market by source, product, application, and region, as follows:



Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market by Source [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Natural

• Synthetic



Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Benzenoids

• Musk Chemicals

• Terpenes & Terpenoids

• Others



Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Food & Beverages

• Fine Fragrances

• Cosmetics & Toiletries

• Soaps & Detergents

• Others



Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance companies profiled in this report include.



• BORDAS S.

A

• BASF SE

• DSM

• International Flavors & Fragrances

• Symrise

• Givaudan

• Solvay

• Takasago International Corporation

Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that terpenoids will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage in cosmetic and food and flavoring sector owing to its medicinal properties, such as anti-carcinogen, antimicrobial, and antiseptic.

• Fine fragrances is expected to remain the largest segment due to the advancement in technology to meet changing consumer demand and surging demand for natural flavors and fragrances and exotic scents.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing income levels along with improving standard of living and increasing consumer spending on luxury and premium fragrances in this region.

Features of the Aroma Chemical based Flavor and Fragrance Market

• Market Size Estimates: Aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market size by various segments, such as by source, product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by source, product, application, and regions for the aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market size?

Answer: The global aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $30.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market?

Answer: The global aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market increasing inclination towards natural and bio-based chemicals and growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products, such as creams, facemasks, peels, and others owing to changes in lifestyles and rise in the per-capita disposable income.

Q4. What are the major segments for aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market?

Answer: The future of the aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic & toiletries, and soap & detergent markets.

Q5. Who are the key aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance companies?



Answer: Some of the key aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance companies are as follows:

• BORDAS S.

A

• BASF SE

• DSM

• International Flavors & Fragrances

• Symrise

• Givaudan

• Solvay

• Takasago International Corporation

Q6. Which aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that terpenoids will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage in cosmetic and food and flavoring sector owing to its medicinal properties, such as anti-carcinogen, antimicrobial, and antiseptic.

Q7. In aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing income levels along with improving standard of living and increasing consumer spending on luxury and premium fragrances in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the aroma chemical based flavor and fragrance market by source (synthetic and natural), product (benzenoids, terpenes/terpenoids, musk chemicals, and others), application (food & beverages, fine fragrances, cosmetics & toiletries, soaps & detergents, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465935/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________