Global Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market Intelligence Report 2023: Expanding the Mission Set of UAV Platforms Beyond the Tradition ISR and Precision Ground Strike Roles

This report provides an overview of the MUM-T market, outlines advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends.

Over the past decade, major players in the global UAV market have directed significant attention and investment towards expanding the mission set of UAV platforms beyond the tradition ISR and precision ground strike roles.

Buoyed by the continued development of artificial intelligence (AI) and platform autonomy solutions, western defense firms are exploring new roles for UAV platforms including aerial refuelling, strategic bombing and loyal wingmen among others.

However, one concept is being explored which despite its significant technological challenges has the potential to radically alter the conduct of aerial combat operations and consequently the entire aerospace market over the next few decades: Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T).



MUM-T denotes the homogenous employment of heterogenous aerial assets, namely traditional manned platforms (i.e. fighter jets and attack helicopters) and unmanned platforms, within individual combat units. Indeed, while UAVs have been used extensively for over three decades, they have always operated independently from other manned air assets.

The MUM-T concept seeks to enable human operators to leverage the inherent benefits of both manned and unmanned platforms simultaneously, thus creating a multi-role and adaptive airborne force. The US and various other militaries have already begun testing the pairing of various unmanned assets with different types of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

The emergence of MUM-T capabilities has been enabled by various technological advances such as advanced data link solutions which allow for data to be exchanged between different types of airborne assets without a traditional Ground Control Station (GCS).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Levels of interoperability

Centaur warfare

Human aeromedical considerations

Trends

Technology Trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Use Cases

Companies

Leaders

Disruptors

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, defense and security scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airbus

MBDA

Dassault

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Rolls-Royce

BAE Systems

IHI

MHI

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics

Avio Aero

Elettronica

Mitsubishi Electric

Kratos Defense

Autonodyne

AeroVironment

Blue Force Technologies

Fregata System

NextGen Aeronautics

