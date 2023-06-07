Questex's Sensors Converge 2023 Announces New Partners, Hands-On Workshops, and Event Formats for Most Exciting Event Planned to Date

NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Technology Group today announces Sensors Converge will bring together new partners, hands-on workshops, and event features to the 2023 event, making it the most exciting event planned to date. Sensors Converge takes place June 20-22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Register here .



“We’re excited to bring our community together in less than two weeks to help engineers design smart systems and IoT devices in a sustainable economy,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director of Sensors & Electronics, Questex. “Now more than ever, collaboration and connection are critical to innovation - so we’re excited to have so many companies and professionals joining us to discover the future building blocks to succeed.”

The Expo Hall will showcase over 200 exhibitors demonstrating innovative technologies and applications across many categories including IoT & Wireless, 5G, Power, MEMS & Emerging Tech, Autonomous, MedTech, and more. Top companies such as Arduino are joining Sensors Converge for the first time, and joining the ranks of industry leaders such as STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Renesas, Avnet, Murata, TDK InvenSense, Sensirion, Microchip Technology Inc., and more.

Hands On Training Workshops are being offered to all attendees from Avnet and Renesas, Microchip Technology, crank Ametek, and Things Industries Group. Sessions include:

Developing and Deploying AI Models for Always-On, Low-Power, Smart Sensor Applications - presented by Avnet and Renesas

Fast Prototyping with Renesas Quick-Connect IoT and Quick-Connect Studio - presented by Avnet and Renesas

Grow your business with LoRaWAN® - presented by The Things Industries

Reducing Project Time with a Parallel Embedded GUI Development Workflow presented by crank AMETEK.

Rapid Application Development Using Arduino® and AVR® Dx Family of MCUs - presented by Microchip Technology, Inc.

Debugging Arduino® Applications in MPLAB® X IDE - presented by Microchip Technology Inc.

New event features and formats have been designed to maximize learning and networking opportunities including:

Leaders Roundtables with speakers from Google, Microsoft, Nokia and more.

Meet the Speakers Lounge

The Sensors Converge Next Gen Engineer Program

Hot Topic Lunch Roundtables covering topics: Sensor Selection: The Right Tool for the Right Job Private 5G Networks for IoT Applications Energy Efficiency & Sustainable Networks Women in Sensors: Innovation, Inclusion, and Insights Sensing the Future: Building a Career in Engineering

Meetups for Next Gen Engineers, Women in Sensors & Electronics, Startups & VCs

Sensing the Future Career & University Zone

Startup Zone

NEW: AI-Powered Mobile App: The official Sensors Converge Mobile App will provide AI-Powered Matchmaking and other features to facilitate high quality networking opportunities and enhance the attendee experience.

Attendee Giveaways from Sparkfun

Other Event Features & Highlights

The Autotech Council will be hosting a Startup Review , where five startups working on a variety of automotive sensors - from interior to exterior and from AV to vehicle maintenance, will have five minutes to pitch three Autotech Council members who follow up with comments, questions, and if the stars align, a future deal.

Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division will deliver an innovative live demo featuring their high-precision positioning systems, global TerraStar Corrections Services and Murata's inertial measurement unit (IMU) within ZF Group's ProConnect high-performance connectivity platform. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience safe and reliable positioning for autonomy in real-time for V2X, ADAS, level 3-5 autonomous cars, rideshare services, drone and UAV deliveries.

The San Francisco Bay Chapter of IEEE Power Electronics Society will be running a chapter meeting, co-located with Sensors Converge, with the session “ Miniaturized Power Management that Disappears and Merges with the Environment and Systems ”.

CHIPS Act: Opportunities, Challenges and Collaboration from the Manufacturers Themselves.

Top manufacturers including Arduino, Arm, Bosch, Renesas, and NXP will discuss the future of the U.S. industry in the wake of the CHIPS Act, including how this legislation will affect the economy, workforce, industry standards, and future legislation.

STEM Panel

The “Closing the Engineering Workforce Gap and Building STEM Talent for the Future” panel will discuss what’s ahead for the semiconductor supply chain and actions industry leaders can take to identify, recruit, and develop the existing and future workforce, including leveraging Federal investment into STEM education featuring speakers from Deloitte and HP.

Women in Sensors and Electronics

Women in Sensors and Electronics will present “Designing for Women’s Health: The Key to FemTech Success.” During this discussion, a panel of women leaders will gather to discuss their thoughts on the future of women’s health, critical factors to incorporate in the design and engineering process, the road to femtech success and beyond, and the many barriers still to break through.

