Samsung’s Bespoke Life 2023 Event Spotlights Technologies That Offer Convenience Today While Building a More Sustainable Tomorrow

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics will mark the beginning of a new chapter for home appliances today at Bespoke Life 2023, the company’s third annual showcase of the latest updates to its Bespoke lineup. Streaming at 10:00 EDT (16:00 CEST, 23:00 KST) on Samsung’s official website, newsroom, and YouTube channel, the event will offer an opportunity to discover how the company's expanded “Bespoke Life” vision is transforming users’ lives through sustainability, connectivity, and design.

“Bespoke Life embodies Samsung’s commitment to making our homes and future more sustainable by reimagining the appliances we rely on every day,” said Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the DX (Device eXperience) Division at Samsung Electronics. “By introducing new and creative ways for users to ‘Bespoke’ their life, our latest products and solutions empower anyone to enjoy a more sustainable, connected, and stylish lifestyle.”

Sustainable Life – Technologies That Make a Positive Impact

Samsung’s Bespoke Life concept was born out of the belief that home appliances are key to creating a more sustainable tomorrow. Accordingly, this year’s Bespoke event will highlight Samsung’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the entire product lifecycle. It will also announce the launch of the new Less Microfiber™ Filter: a simple solution for minimizing microplastic emissions during laundry cycles1.

From sourcing and production to distribution, usage, and recycling, Samsung is redesigning each stage of the product lifecycle to help reduce energy usage and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Examples of the company’s efforts to recycle more resources include operating a closed-loop recycling center, incorporating bioplastic material from waste oil into Bespoke refrigerators’ storage baskets, and expanding its use of recycled fishing nets.

To encourage energy-saving during the product use phase, Samsung continues to expand services that make saving energy more accessible. For example, this year, five new Bespoke appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and air conditioners, as well as Samsung’s Eco Heating System, will feature SmartThings AI Energy Mode, which will soon be available in 65 countries2.

In addition to promoting reductions in carbon emissions and energy usage, Samsung continues to take an active role in reducing microplastic pollution. Samsung and Patagonia have teamed up once again to launch the Less Microfiber™ Filter. The Less Microfiber™ Filter is capable of capturing up to 983 of microfibers shed during laundry cycles. The Less Microfiber™ Filter is now available in Korea and the U.K., and will roll out to other countries in Q3 of this year.

Connected Life – Paving the Way for Hyper-Connected Homes

To “Bespoke” one’s life is to optimize devices in ways that streamline and empower your routine. By strengthening connectivity across the lineup and expanding AI to more product categories, Samsung is paving the way for a new era of hyper-connected homes.

Combining Samsung’s latest SmartThings enhancements and AI technology, Bespoke products offer a seamlessly automated home experience — one in which devices learn users’ usage patterns and provide personalized automation based on their smart home configuration and lifestyle. To make it easy for consumers to enjoy those experiences, Samsung has announced that it is integrating Wi-Fi support into all new Bespoke appliances and will make connectivity a standard in all Samsung appliance lineups in the coming years.

Samsung has also announced the launch of the Bespoke Jet™ AI — the company’s most powerful4 cordless stick vacuum cleaner yet and is verified by UL (Underwriters Laboratories) Solutions, a leading independent safety science organization, for AI. Combining up to 280W5 of suction power with a run time of up to 100 minutes6 per charge, the Bespoke Jet™ AI offers the performance required to give one’s entire home a thorough clean. Its AI Cleaning Mode7 intelligently monitors brush load and vacuuming air pressure to distinguish different cleaning environments,8 including the floor type, and automatically optimizes settings such as suction power and brush speed9 to maximize cleaning performance, usage time, and maneuverability. The vacuum also features a new All-in-One Clean Station™ that produces a powerful spinning cyclone to instantly and effectively10 empty the dustbin.

Stylish Life – Taking Personalized Design to the Next Level

The three million Bespoke refrigerators that have been sold worldwide since the lineup’s launch underline consumers’ resounding interest in appliances that offer more options and functionality than products based on the old standards. Today, this rethinking of what appliances should offer users continues to define Bespoke design — a design approach that grows more dynamic and distinct each time it expands to a new product category.

As of this year, the Bespoke lineup now includes a total of 15 product categories available to consumers in 52 countries11. Each expansion of the lineup presents an opportunity to cater to more lifestyles and needs. With this in mind, Samsung is expanding its Bespoke refrigerator lineup with the launches of the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ with Family Hub™+, as well as new side-by-side model. The Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ with Family Hub™+ features a bezel-less, 32-inch touchscreen that is nearly twice the size of the previous model and includes even more convenient and entertaining multitasking functions. The new side-by-side model combines some of Samsung’s most advanced food storage technology with sleek and minimalist front panels.

Around the globe, Samsung continues to expand its personalization options to empower more people to customize their home. In the U.S. since last year, Samsung’s MyBespoke customization service makes it easy for users to cultivate a kitchen look that truly reflects your way of life by using photos or artwork to create one-of-a-kind refrigerator panels. To further elevate Bespoke’s bold design ethos, the company has announced that the limited-edition Bespoke panels designed by Italian creative studio TOILETPAPER and first unveiled at Fuorisalone 2023 available at Samsung flagship stores in the U.K., U.S., and Korea.

To learn more about the next evolution of Bespoke, tune into Bespoke Life 2023 on June 7 at 10:00 EDT (16:00 CEST, 23:00 KST). The event will be streamed on Samsung’s global YouTube channel, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung.com.



1 The Less Microfiber™ Filter is capable of capturing up to 98% of microfibers shed during laundry cycles. Tested at Ocean Wise Plastics Lab, an external testing laboratory, on the WW90T734DWH model (using Synthetic cycle, approximately 2kg load of synthetic textile laundry) comparing the amount of microfiber released with and without the Less Microfiber™ Filter installed. The amount is calculated by filtering drain water through a 50um filter. Results may vary depending on clothes and environment.

2 AI Energy Mode is currently available in 40 countries, including the U.S and Canada. AI Energy Mode is planned for expansion in the following countries in June: Greece, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Argentina, Ireland, Estonia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Puerto Rico, Finland. Further expansion is planned for the following countries in September: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Turkey, Tunisia.

3 Tested at Ocean Wise Plastics Lab, an external testing laboratory, on the WW90T734DWH model (using Synthetic cycle, approximately 2kg load of synthetic textile laundry) comparing the amount of microfiber released with and without the Less Microfiber™ Filter installed. The amount is calculated by filtering drain water through a 50um filter. Results may vary depending on clothes and environment.

4 Based on testing by the Korea Testing Laboratory, in accordance with the IEC62885-4: 2020 standard, using a handheld type vacuum cleaner (with no brush) in Jet mode. The results were compared to the stated suction power of cordless stick vacuum cleaners with 200W suction power available in the market (based on sales data between January and December 2022, as compiled by an independent market research institute).

5 Based on internal testing, in accordance with the IEC62885-4: 2020 standard. Measured at the inlet of the non-motorized tool when the dustbin is empty, using Jet Mode and a large capacity battery that is fully charged. The results were compared to the stated suction power of cordless stick vacuum cleaners with 200W suction power available in the market (based on sales data between January and December 2022, as compiled by an independent market research institute). Results may vary depending on actual usage.

6 The stated run time is based on using a large capacity battery at the minimum power level with a non-motorized tool attached. Results may vary depending on actual usage.

7 AI Cleaning mode related functions/performance will be continuously updated and upgraded through SmartThings. SmartThings is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung Account are required.

8 The ability to identify different cleaning environments can be affected by environmental conditions.

9 The brush rotation speed (rpm) can only be adjusted when using the Active Dual Brush.

10 Based on internal testing using various types of dusts. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.

11 In Canada, Bespoke is now available in nine different product categories: Fridge, Laundry, Dishwasher, Range, OTR, Built-In Hood, Built-in Wall oven, Bespoke Jet, Bespoke Air Dresser

