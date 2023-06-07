Breezeline Partners with Baseball Teams to Support STEM Education Initiatives

QUINCY, Mass., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is teaming up with three minor league and collegiate-level baseball teams to support STEM education across its markets.

This summer, Breezeline is partnering with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Minor League Baseball team in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Altoona Curve Minor League Baseball team in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and the West Virginia Black Bears collegiate summer baseball team in Granville, West Virginia, to support local organizations that promote STEM education.

“Breezeline is committed to promoting STEM in the communities where we operate while supporting our local teams,” said Sean Brushett, vice president, technical operations for Breezeline.

In New Hampshire, Breezeline will donate to the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire every time a Fisher Cats player hits a ball over 100 mph. The Children's Museum of New Hampshire is a nonprofit organization in Dover, New Hampshire, that aims to inspire the next generation of innovators and creative thinkers.

"We are thankful to Breezeline for supporting our mission of providing educational opportunities to children," said Monique Deforge, director of development and community engagement at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. "We look forward to working together to make a difference in the lives of children in our community."

In Pennsylvania, Breezeline will donate $5 to the Altoona School District's STEM program every time an Altoona Curve player scores a run. In West Virginia, Breezeline will donate to Monongalia County Schools every time a Black Bears player steals a base.

"We are proud to team up with Breezeline to support such an important cause," said Leighann Sainato, general manager of the West Virginia Black Bears. "This initiative not only supports our local schools, but it also encourages our players to work harder on the field, knowing that their efforts will directly impact the community."

These partnerships continue Breezeline’s support of STEM education for learners of all ages. In the past year, Breezeline has donated computers to Senior Monongalians, a non-profit focused on enhancing the lives of older adults, hosted a digital learning seminar for older adults in South Florida, and sponsored Code/Art Fest, a coding competition for young women

