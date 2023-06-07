Piezo-Ceramic Market Trends and ForecastThe global piezo-ceramic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.95 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Piezo-Ceramic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465931/?utm_source=GNW



Piezo-Ceramic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the piezo-ceramic market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial & manufacturing, automotive, information & telecommunication, and medical devices applications. The global piezo-ceramic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.95 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing requirement for ceramics that are versatile and can easily fit in specific applications and increasing usage of piezoelectric ceramics in various applications, such as sensor-based data collection on materials in space and satellite location.



Piezo-Ceramic Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global piezo-ceramic market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Piezo-Ceramic Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Lead Zinc Titanates (PZT)

• Lead Titanates (PT)

• Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN)

• Others



Piezo-Ceramic Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Information & Telecommunication

• Medical Devices

• Others



Piezo-Ceramic Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Piezo-Ceramic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies piezo-ceramic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the piezo-ceramic companies profiled in this report include.



• Aerotech

• APC International

• CeramTec GmbH

• CTS Corporation

• Kistler Group

Piezo-Ceramic Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that lead zinc titanate is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing utilization of these piezo-ceramic owing to its high sensitivity and operating temperature.

• Medical device is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to extensive use of piezo-ceramic in medical gadgets such as forming integral parts of medical and dental hand pieces, aspirators, nebulizers, and ultrasonic cleaners.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of piezo-ceramic manufacturing hubs in China.

Features of the Piezo-Ceramic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Piezo-ceramic market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Piezo-ceramic market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Piezo-ceramic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the piezo-ceramic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the piezo-ceramic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the piezo-ceramic market size?

Answer: The global piezo-ceramic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.95 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for piezo-ceramic market?

Answer: The global piezo-ceramic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the piezo-ceramic market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing requirement for ceramics that are versatile and can easily fit in specific applications and increasing usage of piezoelectric ceramics in various applications, such as sensor-based data collection on materials in space and satellite location.

Q4. What are the major segments for piezo-ceramic market?

Answer: The future of the piezo-ceramic market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial & manufacturing, automotive, information & telecommunication, and medical devices applications.

Q5. Who are the key piezo-ceramic companies?



Answer: Some of the key piezo-ceramic companies are as follows:

Q6. Which piezo-ceramic segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that lead zinc titanates is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing utilisation of these piezo-ceramic owing to its high sensitivity and operating temperature.

Q7. In piezo-ceramic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of piezo-ceramic manufacturing hubs in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the piezo-ceramic market by product type (lead zinc titanates, lead titanate, lead magnesium niobate, and others), application (industrial & manufacturing, automotive, information & telecommunication, medical devices, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





