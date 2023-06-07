Piezoceramic Actuator Market Trends and ForecastThe global piezoceramic actuator market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Piezoceramic Actuator Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465930/?utm_source=GNW



Piezoceramic Actuator Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the piezoceramic actuator market looks promising with opportunities in industrial & manufacturing, automotive, consumer electronic, medical, and military markets. The global piezoceramic actuator market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high performance piezoceramic actuators to be used in complex and demanding applications, such as industrial, medical, and military industries.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Piezoceramic Actuator Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global piezoceramic actuator market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Piezoceramic Actuator Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Stack Actuators

• Stripe Actuators



Piezoceramic Actuator Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Military

• Others



Piezoceramic Actuator Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Piezoceramic Actuator Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies piezoceramic actuator companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the piezoceramic actuator companies profiled in this report include.



• TDK Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing

• KEMET

• CTS

• TAIYO YUDEN

Piezoceramic Actuator Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that stack is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the escalating need for this actuator to generate a low stroke with a strong blocking force.

• Industrial & manufacturing is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the significant commercial uses for piezoceramic actuators in various applications like viscosity metres and inkjet printer heads.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand from automotive and medical industries and existence of market leaders and presence of huge costumer base in the region.

Features of the Piezoceramic Actuator Market

• Market Size Estimates: Piezoceramic actuator market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Piezoceramic actuator market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Piezoceramic actuator market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the piezoceramic actuator market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the piezoceramic actuator market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

