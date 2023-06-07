Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Research Report 2023: A $4 Billion Opportunity by 2029, 200% Growth in 2022, 60 Drugs in Clinical Trials, 2 Approved Drugs

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global KRAS Inhibitors Market, Drug Price, Sales, & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario of KRAS-targeted therapies and the future potential this segment holds. Overall, as per the analysis, the market for KRAS inhibitors will see exponential growth mainly attributed to the robust research and development activities in this domain as well as the presence of a strong clinical pipeline of drug candidates. The report sheds light on the factors that will propel the market's growth as well as factors that will be challenging the market opportunity.

The market for KRAS-targeted drugs is poised with exponential growth with several factors determining its potential. The KRAS market is widely supported by the accelerating trend of preclinical and in vitro studies which has increased the number of patients that are seeking out treatment opportunities. The rising demand for this therapy has resulted in increasing acceptance of cancer management treatments. The market expects new medications to swiftly and rapidly enter the commercial sector.

The advancement in the field of biology has led to the discovery of several oncogenes that play a critical role in cancer development and thus presenting researchers with opportunities to target them. KRAS is one such oncogene that is the most frequently mutated and therefore, specific research and clinical activities are being carried out for the possible development of novel KRAS inhibitors. The future pipeline of this target looks flourishing as several pharmaceutical companies also plan on bringing novel drug candidates against KRAS.

Researchers worldwide have known about KRAS mutations for several years; however, the available therapies against it were proven to be indefinable. But after the approval of first-ever KRAS inhibitor, Lumakras (Sotorasib) developed by Amgen in 2021 for the treatment of patients with advanced KRAS G12C mutated non-small cell lung cancer, the product market showed significant growth in terms of both commercial sale success and enhanced overall survival rates. Its sales grew more than twice in 2022 as compared to 2021 levels. The drug is the first ever targeted anti-cancer treatment drug against KRAS mutations.

Furthermore, Qiagen also launched Therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit after it received US regulatory approval as a companion diagnostic in aiding the diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer. This was the first companion diagnostic kit to have received premarket approval from the US FDA. Nevertheless, additional progress has been made in the industry and FDA has further approved companion diagnosis kits. In December 2022 Agilent Resolution's ctDx FIRST was granted approval by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for patients with NSCLC.

The ever-increasing cases of cancer and the ability of the tumor to develop new and frequent mutations signify an unmet need for advancement of novel therapies in the management and treatment of cancer. However, with discoveries like that of Kristen rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (KRAS), the future of cancer-targeted therapies is something to look forward to. It is both interesting and concerning how KRAS mutations play a significant role in the pathogenesis and proliferation of cancer.

With booming research and development strategies, pharmaceutical companies are rapidly moving forward and aiming for this oncogene. Recently, VITRAC Therapeutic has initiated a phase I clinical trial with AURKA Inhibitor VIC-1911 and Sotorasib a G12C inhibitor for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

This study of VIC-1911 as monotherapy and in combination with Sotorasib is being performed at Yale Cancer Centre. The preclinical studies have strongly supported the combinational use of both drugs. By using this multi-targeted approach, the study aims to provide a more effective therapeutic outcome for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC.

There are also factors that will be challenging the future potential of this market. With increased research and development activity, there also increases in the number of competitors in the market. Drug manufacturers need to develop medications that have innovation and creativity and the ability to show better outcomes than its opponents. Currently, Amgen is in the lead for KRAS targeted therapy market but with the incoming of more drugs in the future, some challenges are bound to be faced by the company if it wants to keep its position as the topmost stakeholder in the KRAS inhibitors drug market.

For instance, on December 2022, the US FDA granted accelerated approval to Mirati Therapeutics' Adagrasib (Krazati) which is a RAS GTPase family inhibitor for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. This approval was based on KRYSTAL-1, a multicenter, open-label clinical trial and the indication was approved under accelerated approval based on the overall response rate and duration of response.

Report Highlights

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity > USD 4 Billion By 2029

Global KRAS Drug Market Growth In 2022 > 200%

Number Of Approved Drugs: 2 Drugs

Approved Drug Global & Regional Sales Insight

Approved Drugs Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis

Regional Analysis: USA, UK, China Europe, Japan, South Korea

Number Of Drugs In Clinical Trials: > 60 Drugs

Insight On All Drugs In Clinical Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication & Patient Segment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to KRAS Inhibitors

1.1 Development of KRAS Inhibitors

1.2 Mechanism Of Action

2. Role of KRAS Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

2.1 Lung Cancer

2.2 Pancreatic Cancer

2.3 Colorectal Cancer

2.4 Other Cancers

3. Lumakras - First Approved KRAS Inhibitor

3.1 Overview & Patent Insight

3.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

3.3 Sales Analysis

4. Krazati - Second Approved KRAS Inhibitor

4.1 Overview & Patent Insight

4.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

5. Global KRAS Inhibitor Market Outlook

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Future Market Opportunity

6. KRAS Inhibitor Market Regional Analysis

6.1 US

6.2 UK

6.3 China

6.4 Europe

6.5 Japan

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Canada

7. Global KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview

7.1 By Country

7.2 By Phase

7.3 By Company

7.4 By Indication

7.5 By Patient Segment

8. Global KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Phase-III

9. Marketed KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Insight

9.1 Sotorasib - Amgen

9.2 Adagrasib - Mirati Therapeutics

10. Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Drivers & Opportunities for KRAS Inhibitors

10.2 Challenges for KRAS Inhibitors Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Array BioPharma

11.2 Applied Pharmaceutical Science

11.3 Amgen

11.4 AnBogen Therapeutics

11.5 Ascentage Pharma

11.6 AstraZeneca

11.7 BridgeBio Pharma

11.8 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.9 Erasca

11.10 Carmot Therapeutics

11.11 FogPharma

11.12 Frontier Medicines

11.13 Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

11.14 Jemincare

11.15 Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

11.16 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

11.17 Leidos Biomedical Research

11.18 Mirati Therapeutics

11.19 REVOLUTION Medicines

11.20 Roche

11.21 Shanghai Euregen Biopharma

11.22 Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical

11.23 Singh Biotechnology

11.24 Suzhou Genhouse Bio

11.25 Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgoxza

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.