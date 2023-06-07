New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Lighting in the Global LED Driver Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465929/?utm_source=GNW



General Lighting in LED Driver Market Trends and Forecast

The future of general lighting in LED driver market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, office, shop, hospitality, outdoor, industrial, and architectural applications. General lighting in the global LED driver market is expected to reach an estimated $13.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing public awareness towards adoption of energy-efficient products and introduction of new switch-mode LED drivers that can be integrated with high-power LEDs for general lighting.



General Lighting in LED Driver Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for general lighting in the global LED driver market by supply type, application, and region, as follows:



General Lighting in the LED Driver Market by Supply Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Constant Current

• Constant Voltage



General Lighting in the LED Driver Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Offices

• Shops

• Hospitality

• Outdoor

• Industrial

• Architectural



General Lighting in the LED Driver Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of General Lighting in LED Driver Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies general lighting in LED driver companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of general lighting in the LED driver companies profiled in this report include.



• Texas Instruments

• Toshiba Semiconductor

• STMicroelectronics

• ON Semiconductor

• ROHM Semiconductor

• Osram GmbH

General Lighting in LED Driver Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that constant current is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising use of these LED drivers in general lighting as they consumes lesser power and ensures longer life span.

• Office is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing need to meet energy codes for commercial buildings, increasing automation of lighting control in the commercial sector, and modernization in buildings are anticipated to drive the market for office application of general lighting LED drivers.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, growing number of households, and increasing demand for high brightness LED drivers for industrial general lighting in the region.

Features of General Lighting in the LED Driver Market

• Market Size Estimates: General lighting in the LED driver market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: General lighting in the LED driver market size by various segments, such as by supply type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: General lighting in the LED driver market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by supply type, application, and regions for general lighting in the LED driver market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for general lighting in the LED driver market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is general lighting in the LED driver market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for general lighting in LED driver market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of general lighting in the LED driver market?

Q4. What are the major segments for general lighting in LED driver market?

Q5. Who are the key general lighting in LED driver companies?



Q6. Which general lighting in LED driver segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In general lighting in LED driver market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for general lighting in the LED driver market by supply type (constant current and constant voltage), application (residential, offices, shops, hospitality, outdoor, industrial, and architectural), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





