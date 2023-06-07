Global Automotive Operating System Market Analysis Report 2023: A $22.5 Billion Market by 2029 - Leading Players are Competing with Diverse Innovative Offerings to Remain Competitive

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Operating System Market 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Operating System Market size is expected to reach $22.5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Every automotive OS differs significantly in terms of program size, functionality, complexity, the effort required for creation, needed hardware, lifetime maintenance, pricing, and support effort. A typical operating system might include as few as a few hundred lines of code or as many as tens of millions for popular OSes like Linux and Windows.

The ecosystem and capabilities of the OS are also crucial for creating the software and app platforms needed for software-defined vehicles. For the finest OS to serve the expanding software-defined vehicles of the future, a sizable ecosystem and infrastructure are therefore necessary.



The OS kernel finds all the essential tools for controlling the software and hardware. The two primary methods of structuring the kernel are the monolithic kernel and the microkernel OS. All essential OS features, such as OS services and system calls, are in the kernel area under a monolithic design. The leading monolithic kernel operating system is Linux.

A modest software platform called a hypervisor is used to manage many OS platforms as well as their apps. Infotainment and functional-safety features, such as a head-unit display (HUD) for a backup monitor, requires hypervisors.

Market Growth Factors



The increasing number of ECUs and domain controllers in automobiles

The cockpit has intelligent sensing and interaction capabilities owing to the cockpit domain controller. This contributes to a better interactive experience for users. The significance of cockpit domain controllers is anticipated to keep increasing due to evolving in-vehicle infotainment and expanding ADAS feature adoption.

The Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), virtual machines, GPU, general-purpose OS (Android and Linux), and CPU, among others, are needed by domain controllers for the cockpit domain to operate properly. Operating system demand will rise as a result. Considering all the aforementioned factors, the market for automotive operating system is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Introduction of vehicles defined by software

When compared to hardware-defined vehicles, software-defined vehicles provide several benefits. For example, telematics, car diagnostic, and other software changes involving vehicle entertainment systems will demand a visit to the dealership.

However, with software-defined vehicles, users can download over-the-air (OTA) upgrades that address security patches, infotainment enhancements, and monitoring and tuning essential features like the powertrain and driving dynamics. The market for automotive operating systems will be driven by this increase in demand for software-defined vehicles throughout the forecast period.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market.

The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market is and Partnerships & Collaborations.

Market Restraining Factors



Lack of basic and uninterrupted 4G/5G connectivity

A cloudy image of the adoption of 5G technology is impeding the transformation of some conceptual advancements to on-the-ground use in developing nations as well as in the periphery and main cities of wealthy nations. Thus, a lack of consistent and seamless communication will limit the possibilities for ADAS features, infotainment systems, cockpit domains, etc.

For instance, ADAS needs fundamental infrastructures like well-marked lanes, orderly roadways, and GPS connectivity to function properly. Furthermore, because of the poor network connectivity on highways, automobiles are not connected to cloud data or other vehicles. These constraints are anticipated to limit the market for automotive operating system' expansion prospects during the projected time.

