Medical in the Global FPC Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]

Medical in the FPC Market Trends and Forecast

The future of medical in FPC market looks promising with opportunities in the single layer, double layer, multi- layer, and rigid-flex markets. Medical in the global FPC market is expected to reach an estimated $0.76 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for portable, wireless, and more complex electronic assemblies in the medical sector and miniaturization of medical devices.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Medical in the FPC Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for medical in the global FPC market by technology, laminate material type, and region, as follows:



Medical in FPC Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Single Layer

• Double Layer

• Multi- Layer

• Rigid-Flex



Medical in FPC Market by Laminate Material Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyimide

• Polyester

• Others



Medical in FPC Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Medical Companies in the Global FPC market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies medical companies in the global FPC cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the medical companies in the global FPC profiled in this report include.



• NOK Corporation

• Sumitomo Electric

• Fujikura

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Interflex

Medical in the FPC Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polyimide is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the widespread use of polyimide materials based FPC in various applications, such as hearing aids, respirators, breathing apparatus, instrumentation, MRI equipment, surgical devices, and other devices.

• Rigid-flex is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of rigid-flex PCBs in medical devices based on their capacity to withstand the high frequencies and are also considered suitable for lighter and smaller devices.

• APAC is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for healthcare among population and continuous advancement of medical technology in the region.

Features of Medical in the FPC Market

• Market Size Estimates: Medical in the FPC market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Medical in the FPC market size by various segments, such as by technology, laminate material type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Medical in the FPC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by technology, laminate material type, and regions for medical in the FPC market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for medical in the FPC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

