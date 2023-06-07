Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Transforming Mother & Baby Care - Strategic Focus on Implementing Virtual Care and Providing a Personalized Patient Experience

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Services (Pre-Natal, Post-Natal, Birthing, Fertility), Maternal Age, Service Medium, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pediatric and Maternity Care market showcased growth at a CAGR of 12.07% during 2018-2022. The Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 1472.22 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.73% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for telemedicine and the increasing population across the globe are contributing to the overall growth of the Pediatric and Maternity Care market.

The growing prevalence of online consultancy services, rising demand for Pediatric and Maternity Care services, and increasing birth rates are major driving factors that are accelerating the overall market growth of the Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market.

Hospitals, Health institutions, and other amenities are getting more aware of the services that are used for the betterment of newborn babies and women; fortified services such as telemedicine, online consultancy services, and behavioural health are more in demand. COVID-19 has created a huge increase in the adoption of online Pediatric and maternity services which is positively pushing the overall market forward.

Increasing awareness of mother & child healthcare services

The awareness about mother and child health is increasing however most developing countries are not able to meet the targeted goals of reducing child and maternal mortality mostly due to inadequate access to health services and lack of awareness.

Pediatric & Maternity care services improve perinatal, maternal, and child mortality and morbidity by eliminating transmission of infections from mother to child, and assessing child development, nutrition, and behavioural health of both mother and child thus creating a healthy environment for both.

Thus, increasing awareness of mother and child healthcare services will contribute to the growth of the Pediatric and maternity care market in the upcoming future.

Lack of services in rural areas

Rural areas often have a shortage of healthcare providers and facilities, including pediatricians, obstetricians, and specialized Pediatric and maternity care centres. This limited access to healthcare services can result in delayed or inadequate care for children and expectant mothers.

The lack of healthcare facilities in rural areas can lead to decreased utilization of prenatal care services. Prenatal care is crucial for monitoring the health of the mother and the baby, identifying potential risks, and providing necessary interventions. Reduced utilization of prenatal care can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

The lack of timely and adequate maternity care services in rural areas can contribute to higher maternal and infant mortality rates. Difficulties in accessing emergency obstetric care and specialized neonatal care can result in adverse outcomes for both mothers and babies. Therefore, the lack of services in rural areas hinders the growth of the pediatric and maternity care market.

Segment-Wise Insights

The Fertility service segment accounts for USD 132.49 Billion in 2022.

Technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) have expanded the range of fertility treatments available. In vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) are some of the techniques that have improved success rates and increased the demand for fertility services.

Factors such as delayed childbearing due to career priorities, increased urbanization, and changes in family structures have contributed to the demand for fertility services. People are now more inclined to pursue fertility treatments to fulfill their desire for parenthood.

Regional Insights

According to Azoth Analytics Estimates, the Asia Pacific accounts for the largest revenue share in 2022. The increasing demand for Pediatric and Maternity Care Services such as Telemedicine that are used by Hospitals, Pediatric and Maternity Clinics, and other amenities are among the key drivers of the market along with the increasing birth rates, which are expected to drive the global Pediatric and Maternity Care market over the forecast period.

Also, the adoption of technology in developing countries, such as China and India, owing to increasing birth rates and fertility rates is also the major factor supplementing the growth of the Americas Pediatric and Maternity Care market.

Competitive Landscape

Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market is fragmented with the top 5 companies accounting for a significant revenue share in the year 2022. Leading companies and brands in the market are executing different strategies and partnerships to strengthen their foothold and increase their competitiveness and service offerings in the market.

Carle Health, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital are the leading companies in the Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market.

Recent Developments in the Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market

In April 2022: Gilead opened a pediatric drug development center in Ireland. The new pediatric center out of Ireland will conduct pediatric clinical trials for seven products across 18 countries.

In February 2022: Pfizer Inc., and BioNTech initiated a rolling submission seeking to amend the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include children 6 months through 4 years of age, in response to the urgent public health need in this population.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $849.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1472.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

Leading companies in the Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market include:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Carle Health

Christiana Care

Cleveland Clinic

Cloudnine Group of Hospitals

Riley Hospital for Children

Boston's Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital

Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital

Strategic Recommendations



Focus on Implementing Virtual Care

Focus on Personalizing the Patient Experience

Segmentations in the Report



By Services

Pre Natal Services

Post Natal Services

Birthing Services

Fertility Services

By Maternal Age

Under 20

21 - 30 years

31 - 40 years

Above 40 years

By Service Medium

Hospitals

Nursing Homes & Clinics

At-Home Services

Online Consultancy Services

By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8r7xcr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.