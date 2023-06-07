New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro LED in the Global Television Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465927/?utm_source=GNW



Micro LED in the Television Market Trends and Forecast

The future of micro LED in the global television market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, automotive, transportation, electrical and electronics consumer products, medical devices, packaging, machinery, and equipment markets. Micro LED in the global television market is expected to reach an estimated $0.09 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 67.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for brilliant and strength display screens among population and increasing shift from current LCD and OLED display technologies to micro LEDs.



Micro LED in the Television Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the micro LED in the global television market by application, product type, material type, operational size type, and region, as follows:



Micro LED in Television Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Construction Industry

• Automotive Industry

• Transportation Industry

• Electrical and Electronics Industry

• Consumer Products industry

• Medical Devices Industry

• Packaging Industry

• Machinery Industry

• Equipment Industry



Micro LED in Television Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• LED Wafer

• LED Substrate

• LED Epitaxy

• Hybrid LED Product



Micro LED in Television Market by Material Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Large Scale Display TVs

• Small and Medium Display TVs

• Micro Display TVs



Micro LED in Television Market by Operational Size Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• 30 to 40 Inches

• 41 to 50 Inches

• 51 to 60 Inches

• 61 to 65 Inches



Micro LED in Television Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Micro LED in the Television Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, micro LED in the global television companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of micro LED in the global television companies of micro LED in the global television market profiled in this report includes-



• Aledia

• Apple Inc.

• eLux, Inc.

• Glo AB

• LG Display

• PlayNitride Inc.

• Rohinni LLC

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony Corporation

Micro LED in the Television Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 41 to 50 inches will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing trend of purchasing bigger TVs for a theater-like viewing experience, declining prices of products, and quick incorporation of technology with appealing features encourages consumers to acquire televisions with larger screens.

• Within this market, electrical and electronics industry will remain the largest segment from 2023 to 2028 due to growing trend for brilliant and strength display screens and the predilection of electronics behemoths including Sony and Apple towards micro-LED displays.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to improving people’s living standards, increasing adoption of smart TV in countries like India and China, and growing customers preference towards higher picture quality and sleeker design.

Features of the Micro LED in the Television Market

• Market Size Estimates: Micro LED in the television market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Micro LED in the television market size by various segments, such as by application, product type, material type, operational size type, and region.

• Regional Analysis: Micro LED in the television market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by application, product type, material type, operational size type, and regions for micro LED in the global television market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for micro LED in the global television market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

