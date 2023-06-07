Pizza Nova raises $61,500 in support of Villa Charities at 26th annual golf fundraiser

Toronto, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 – Pizza Nova has announced a donation of $61,500 to Villa Charities, an organization that works to enrich lives through services that honour Italian culture and heritage. The funds will go to support the Villa Colombo Toronto long-term care home. Pizza Nova’s 26th annual golf tournament fundraiser took place at the Station Creek Golf Club in Gormley, Ontario on June 5, 2023, with over 230 guests in attendance, including franchisees, suppliers, partners, family and friends.

“Each year, our annual golf fundraiser allows the Pizza Nova family to come together and support worthy causes as a community,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “We are grateful to our partners for their continued generosity and to Villa Charities for the work they do to support the community and honour Italian heritage.”

As the company celebrates 60 years in business, Pizza Nova also celebrates over 25-year partnership with Villa Charities. Over the years, the company has raised over $710,000 for Villa Charities.

“I am thrilled that Pizza Nova has selected Villa Charities as the beneficiary of their premier golf event,” said Marco DeVuono, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. “The funds raised through this tournament will help further Villa Charities’ mission of enriching lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage by supporting key strategic priorities at our Villa Colombo Toronto long-term care home.”

“We are so proud that after 60 years, Pizza Nova can still bring the community together to support such important organizations,” said Sam Primucci, who founded Pizza Nova in 1963. “After completing our 24th annual 'That’s Amore Pizza for Kids' fundraiser event, it is so special to come together for our 26th annual charity golf tournament to do even more for our communities.”

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For more than 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com

About Villa Charities Foundation

Villa Charities Foundation supports experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. As the charitable arm of Villa Charities, the Foundation provides crucial funding for areas such as senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs. For more information, visit villacharities.com/give.

