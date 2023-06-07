New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FPC in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465926/?utm_source=GNW



FPC in the Aerospace & Defense Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the FPC in aerospace & defense market looks promising with opportunities in the single layer, double layer, multi- layer, and rigid-flex markets. FPC in the global aerospace & defense market is expected to reach an estimated $0.74 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing military expenditure around the world, growing usage of robotic applications in the field of military, and widespread use of FPC in radio communications systems, space shuttles, aeroplanes, and other aerospace equipment.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



FPC in the Aerospace & Defense Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the FPC in the global aerospace & defense market by laminate material type, technology, and region, as follows:



FPC in Aerospace & Defense Market by Laminate Material Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyimide

• Polyester

• Others



FPC in Aerospace & Defense Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Single Layer

• Double Layer

• Multi- Layer

• Rigid-Flex



FPC in Aerospace & Defense Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of FPC in the Aerospace & Defense Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies FPC in aerospace & defense companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the FPC in aerospace & defense companies profiled in this report include.



• Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

• NOK Corporation

• Sumitomo Electric

• Flexium Interconnect

• Fujikura

FPC in the Aerospace & Defense Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polyimide is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant use of these material based FPC in the aerospace sector owing to its strong heat resistance, electrical insulation, and high strength properties.

• Multi-layer is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread use in the aerospace and defence sectors as they provides dynamic high-density circuit.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing military expenditure in the region.

Features of FPC in the Aerospace & Defense Market

• Market Size Estimates: FPC in the aerospace & defense market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: FPC in the aerospace & defense market size by various segments, such as by laminate material type, technology, and region

• Regional Analysis: FPC in the aerospace & defense market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by laminate material type, technology, and regions for the FPC in aerospace & defense market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for FPC in the aerospace & defense market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

