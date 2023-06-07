North America Industrial PPE Market Forecast to 2028: Increasing Demand for Smart PPE & Rising Adoption of E-Commerce Sales Channel

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Industrial PPE Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Material, and End-Use Industry, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America industrial PPE market size is expected to grow from US$ 19,815.30 million in 2022 to US$ 27,825.74 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.



The organized retail sector distribution network has undergone a massive transformation recently. The emergence of e-commerce has resulted in considerable changes in how people shop and spend their money. A rise in penetration of smartphones and the internet, easy access to emerging technologies, a surge in purchasing power, and convenience provided by online retail shopping platforms from anywhere at any time are a few of the major factors bolstering the growth of e-commerce.



Moreover, manufacturers have partnered with online retailers such as Amazon and Alibaba to deliver bulk industrial products such as personal protective equipment to industries and individual consumers. According to the US Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, e-commerce sales in the US reached US$ 870 billion in 2021, up by 14.2% from 2020. Furthermore, online sales for healthcare and personal care products grew by 67.9% in 2021 than 2019.



There is robust competition among the retailers of industrial personal protective equipment due to tremendous demand for PPE across various industries including construction, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and healthcare coupled with changing consumer shopping preferences.

There are different types of retail channels such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, brand stores, departmental stores, independent stores, and e-commerce websites that offer a variety of products of different brands in the North America industrial PPE market. Some of the retailers operate globally whereas some operate at a regional level. Consumers prefer specific retail channels based on the number of brands available, discounts and offers, digital presence, and overall shopping experience.

Based on these factors, retailers and e-commerce players in the North America industrial PPE market adopt various strategies to stay competitive in the market, expand their customer base, and boost their sales. Hence, fueling the north America industrial PPE market growth.



The natural rubber segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the nitrile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Natural rubber or latex is used for designing hand protection equipment such as gloves and guards as a barrier material for protection against heat, cuts, and flames.

Natural rubber has high elasticity, and it improves the grip of gloves. Natural rubber PPE are used in construction, automotive, lumber & millwork, and metalworking & foundry, among other industries. Natural rubber can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it suitable for gloves used in oil & gas and chemicals industries.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2022 19815.3 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2028 27825.74 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology



4. Industrial PPE Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Industrial PPE Market: Retailer and E-Commerce Players Strategic Analysis

4.4 List Of Major National Retailers

4.4.1 Walmart Inc

4.4.2 The Home Depot, Inc.

4.4.3 W.W. Grainger, Inc.

4.4.4 Tractor Supply Co.

4.4.5 Rexel Usa, Inc.

4.4.6 R.S. Hughes Co., Inc.

4.4.7 Fastenal Company

4.4.8 Duluth Trading Co

4.4.9 Wesco International, Inc.

4.4.10 Msc Industrial Supply

4.5 List Of E-Commerce Retailers

4.5.1 Walmart Inc

4.5.2 Amazon.Com, Inc.

4.5.3 Ebay Inc.

4.5.4 The Home Depot, Inc.

4.5.5 W.W. Grainger, Inc.

4.5.6 Enviro Safety Products

4.5.7 Mds Associates, Inc.

4.5.8 Now Inc

4.5.9 Wesco International, Inc

4.5.10 Ritz Safety, Llc

4.6 List Of Regional Retailers And Wholesalers

4.6.1 Seattle Marine & Fishing Supply Co.

4.6.2 Cutler Workwear

4.6.3 Walters Wholesale Electric Co.

4.6.4 Calolympic Safety

4.6.5 Gregg Distributors LP

4.6.6 Industry Workwear

4.6.7 US SafetyGear, Inc.

4.6.8 Vetements Patrick

4.6.9 Empire Safety & Supply Co.

4.6.10 Orion Safety Ltd.



5. North America Industrial PPE Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Supportive Government Regulations For Workplace Safety

5.1.2 Strategic Developments by Key Market Players

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of E-Commerce Sales Channel

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Smart PPE

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Industrial PPE - Market Analysis

6.1 Industrial PPE Market Overview

6.2 North America Industrial PPE Market -Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Million Units)

6.3 North America Industrial PPE Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.4 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. North America Industrial PPE Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Industrial PPE Market, By Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Hand and Arm Protection

7.4 Body Protection

7.5 Respiratory Protection

7.6 Head and Face Protection



8. North America Industrial PPE Market Analysis - By Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Industrial PPE Market, By Material (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Natural Rubber

8.4 Vinyl

8.5 Polyethylene

8.6 Nitrile



9. North America Industrial PPE Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Industrial PPE Market, By End-Use Industry (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 Construction

9.5 Oil and Gas

9.6 Pharmaceuticals



10. North America Industrial PPE Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Industrial PPE Market, By Distribution Channel (2021 and 2028)

10.3 Wholesalers

10.4 National Retailers

10.5 Regional Retailers

10.6 Online Platforms

