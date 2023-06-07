Global Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market Report 2023-2028: Virtual Power Plant Gaining Momentum with Opportunities in Future Renewable Energy Pipelines

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Capacity, Connection Type, and End-use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lithium-ion battery energy storage market was valued at US$ 7,972.80 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 26,224.37 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 22.0% from 2022 to 2028.



In battery energy storage systems, lithium-ion batteries are getting traction effectively. It caters to residential, commercial & industrial, and utility industries. Expanding infrastructure projects and the transportation sector's growth will encourage prominent companies to tap markets.

Stakeholders are poised to boost the battery energy storage market growth due to investments in solar power and wind energy. A notable transition toward low-carbon energy generation solutions will create growth opportunities for the industry size expansion and in turn will fuel the lithium-ion battery energy storage market growth.



In the lithium-ion battery energy storage market, the Li-ion batteries have interesting technological features for energy purposes, including modularity, high energy density, and high charging and discharging efficiency, which can exceed 90% on a singular module level.

Lithium batteries have interesting technological features for energy purposes, including modularity, high energy density, and high charging and discharging efficiency, which can exceed 90% on a singular module level. Such features of lithium-ion is projected to have a positive impact in the lithium-ion battery energy storage market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7972.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26244.37 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

AAB Ltd

Doosan Gridtech Inc

Exide Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Toshiba Corp

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Blue Solutions Sas

General Electric Co.

Siemens Energy AG

Powertech System Sas

Panasonic Corporation

Catl

Samsung Sdi

Lg Chem

Byd Company Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 ROW

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

4.5 Premium Insights



5. Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Wind Farms

5.1.2 Growing Establishment of Solar Plants

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Alternative Technology

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Future Renewable Energy Pipeline

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Virtual Power Plant

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market Overview

6.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Capacity.

7.1 Overview

7.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market, By Capacity (2022 & 2028)

7.3 0-10kW

7.4 -20kW

7.5 -50kW

7.6 Above 50kW



8. Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Connection Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market, By Connection Type (2022 & 2028)

8.3 On-Grid

8.4 Off-Grid



9. Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market, By End Use (2022 & 2028)

9.3 Residential

9.4 Commercial and Industrial

9.5 Utility



10. Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage Market - Geographic Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53jm94

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment