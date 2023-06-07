New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Lighting in the Global LED Driver Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465923/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Lighting in the LED Driver Market Trends and Forecast

The future of automotive lighting in the LED driver market looks promising with opportunities in the decorative lamp and reflector markets. Automotive lighting in the global LED driver market is expected to reach an estimated $0.57 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are huge application of these LED drivers in vehicle’s headlight cluster and increasing use of these drivers for different LED lighting in automobiles, including external and interior illumination, camera flashes, instrument backlighting, and LED status indicators.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Automotive Lighting in the LED Driver Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for automotive lighting in the global LED driver market by supply type, luminaire type, and region, as follows:



Automotive Lighting in the LED Driver Market by Supply Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Constant Current

• Constant Voltage



Automotive Lighting in the LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Decorative Lamps

• Reflectors

• Others



Automotive Lighting in the LED Driver Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Lighting in the LED Driver Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive lighting in LED driver companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of automotive lighting in the LED driver companies profiled in this report include.



• Texas Instruments

• ROHM

• NXP

• Maxim Integrated

• Infineon Technologies

Automotive Lighting in the LED Driver Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that constant current is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing need for constant current flow in automotive LEDs to provide a more consistent and power-efficient design.

• Reflector is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of reflectors in vehicle lighting systems.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the availability of affordable LED lighting, stringent government regulations towards installation of safety measures like strong headlights, and existence of key players in the region.

Features of Automotive Lighting in the LED Driver Market

• Market Size Estimates: Automotive lighting in LED driver market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Automotive lighting in LED driver market size by various segments, such as by supply type, luminaire type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Automotive lighting in LED driver market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by supply type, luminaire type, and regions for automotive lighting in the LED driver market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for automotive lighting in the LED driver market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is automotive lighting in the LED driver market size?

Answer: Automotive lighting in the global LED driver market is expected to reach an estimated $0.57 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive lighting in LED driver market?

Answer: Automotive lighting in the global LED driver market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of automotive lighting in the LED driver market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are huge application of these LED drivers in vehicle’s headlight cluster and increasing use of these drivers for different LED lighting in automobiles, including external and interior illumination, camera flashes, instrument backlighting, and LED status indicators.

Q4. What are the major segments for automotive lighting in LED driver market?

Answer: The future of automotive lighting in the LED driver market looks promising with opportunities in the decorative lamp and reflector markets.

Q5. Who are the key automotive lighting in LED driver companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive lighting in LED driver companies are as follows:

• Texas Instruments

• ROHM

• NXP

• Maxim Integrated

• Infineon Technologies

Q6. Which automotive lighting in LED driver segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that constant current is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing need for constant current flow in automotive LEDs to provide a more consistent and power-efficient design.

Q7. In automotive lighting in LED driver market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the availability of affordable LED lighting, stringent government regulations towards installation of safety measures like strong headlights, and existence of key players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for automotive lighting in the LED driver market by supply type (constant current and constant voltage), luminaire type (decorative lamps, reflectors, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





