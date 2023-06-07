New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Computer and Peripheral Connector Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465922/?utm_source=GNW



Computer and Peripheral Connector Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global computer and peripheral connector market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and service sectors. The global computer and peripheral connector market is expected to reach an estimated $12.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growth in communication and consumer electronics industries, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing demand for high speed data transmission across computers & peripherals.



Computer and Peripheral Connector Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global computer and peripheral connector market by product type, and region, as follows:



Computer and Peripheral Connector Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Connectors

• Rectangular I/O

• Application Specific Connectors

• Fiber Optic Connectors

• RF (Radio Frequency) Coax

• Circular Connectors

• IC (Integrated Circuit) Sockets

• Others



Computer and Peripheral Connector Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Computer and Peripheral Connector Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, computer and peripheral connector companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the computer and peripheral connector companies in the global computer and peripheral connector market profiled in this report includes-



• TE Connectivity

• Amphenol Corporation

• Molex Incorporated

• Hon Hai Precision Industry

• Volex PLC

• Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

• Aptiv Plc.

• Hirose Electric Co.

• Rosenberger

• Yazaki Co.

• Luxshare ICT

• Samtec Inc.

Computer and Peripheral Connector Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that PCB connectors will remain the largest segment due to growth in the computer, consumer electronics, and communication end use industries.

• Within this market, fiber optic connector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its easy installation, fast connection, low signal loss, and high performance, which are highly required in optical communications.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period because it is supported by increasing production of consumer electronic devices in the region.

Features of the Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

• Market Size Estimates:Computer and peripheral connector market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Computer and peripheral connector market size by various segments, such as by product type and region

• Regional Analysis:Computer and peripheral connector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type and regions for the computer and peripheral connector market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the computer and peripheral connector market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the computer and peripheral connector market size?

Answer: The global computer and peripheral connector market is expected to reach an estimated $12.6 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for computer and peripheral connector market?

Answer: The global computer and peripheral connector market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the computer and peripheral connector market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in communication and consumer electronics industries, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing demand for high speed data transmission across computers & peripherals.

Q4. What are the major segments for computer and peripheral connector market?

Answer: The future of the global computer and peripheral connector market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and service sectors.

Q5. Who are the key computer and peripheral connector companies?



Answer: Some of the key computer and peripheral connector companies are as follows:

Q6. Which computer and peripheral connector segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that PCB connectors will remain the largest segment due to growth in the computer, consumer electronics, and communication end use industries.

Q7. In computer and peripheral connector market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period because it is supported by increasing production of consumer electronic devices in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the computer and peripheral connector market by product type (PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connectors, fiber optic connectors, rectangular I/O, RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application specific connectors, circular connectors, IC (Integrated circuit) sockets, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?





