Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.07% and reach USD 382.82 million by 2028

This can be attributed to various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising healthcare costs, and the growing popularity of natural and organic products.



Saudi Arabia is a country in the middle east known for its rich history, culture, and economy. With a population of over 34 million people, it is also home to a thriving dietary supplements market.



Dietary supplements are products that are designed to supplement the diet and provide additional nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and herbs. They come in various forms, including capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids. The dietary supplement market in Saudi Arabia has been growing steadily over the years, driven by increasing health awareness and the desire for a healthy lifestyle.



Vitamins and minerals are the most popular types of dietary supplements in Saudi Arabia. These products are designed to provide essential nutrients that may be lacking in the diet. According to statistics, vitamins, and dietary supplements accounted for 74% of the total market share in 2020.

The statistics also illustrated that vitamin D was the most popular vitamin supplement in Saudi Arabia, followed by vitamin C and multivitamins. Herbal and traditional supplements are also popular in Saudi Arabia, with a growing interest in natural and organic products.

Some of the popular herbal supplements in Saudi Arabia include black seed oil, ginger, garlic, and turmeric. Protein supplements are also gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia, especially among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. These supplements are designed to help build muscle and improve athletic performance.



Increasing Awareness About Lifestyle Diseases is Likely Fueling the Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplement Market



The increasing awareness about lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, among the population of Saudi Arabia is likely to have a significant impact on the dietary supplement market in the country. As people become more health conscious, they are increasingly turning to dietary supplements to supplement their diets and maintain their overall health. This trend is expected to drive growth in the dietary supplements market in Saudi Arabia.



At the same time, the Saudi Arabia government has also launched several initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles and combat lifestyle diseases. These initiatives include awareness campaigns, regulations on unhealthy foods, and the promotion of the physical activity. Such efforts are likely to increase the demand for dietary supplements that can help prevent or manage lifestyle diseases.

Increasing awareness about lifestyle diseases in Saudi Arabia is likely to drive growth in the dietary supplement market as consumers seek products that can help them maintain their overall health and prevent disease. However, dietary supplement manufacturers will need to meet the regulatory requirements set by the SFDA to gain market acceptance.



Rising Healthcare Cost Boosting Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplement Market



The rising healthcare costs in Saudi Arabia are likely to have a significant impact on the dietary supplement market in the country. As healthcare costs continue to rise, people may seek out dietary supplements to prevent or manage health conditions, potentially leading to increased demand for dietary supplements.

One of the key drivers of healthcare costs in Saudi Arabia is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. These conditions can be managed with lifestyle changes and dietary supplements, which may provide an alternative to expensive medical treatments. In addition, dietary supplements may be seen as a more affordable option for consumers who cannot afford expensive medical treatments or who are looking for a more natural approach to managing their health.



However, it is important to note that though dietary supplements may offer some benefits, they are not an absolute substitute for medical treatments. Consumers should always consult with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements, as some supplements may interact with prescription medications or have potential side effects.

In conclusion, the rising healthcare costs in Saudi Arabia are likely to drive the demand for dietary supplements as consumers seek out more affordable and natural alternatives to medical treatments.

Recent Developments

Herbalife has launched a new line of protein supplements in the Saudi Arabia market, including whey protein, soy protein, and plant-based protein supplements. The supplements are aimed at helping people maintain healthy muscle mass and recover after exercise.

Elaj has launched a line of supplements aimed at supporting digestive health, including probiotics and digestive enzymes. The supplements are formulated with natural ingredients and are designed to support healthy digestion and immune function.

Almarai, a Saudi Arabian company, has also entered the dietary supplement market with the launch of its own line of vitamins and minerals. These supplements are aimed at filling nutrient gaps in the Saudi Arabian diet and supporting overall health and wellness.

Nestle has also recently launched a new line of supplements in the Saudi Arabian market. Their line of supplements includes vitamins, minerals, and probiotics and is designed to support overall health and wellness.

