Cookbook UNEXPECTED CHEF: SOUTHERN EDITION Delivers Mouthwatering Meals with Regional Charm

Charleston,SC, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Gale Buchanan’s wife, Carol, had a medical emergency that left her in dire need of additional support at home, the last thing their family expected was that Gale would become an expert chef. Now, after years of experience as a leader in agriculture and environmental science research, Gale had to bring his knowledge from the classroom to the kitchen to develop his culinary prowess.

Together with Carol’s knowledge of cuisine and cooking, and a strong understanding of dietary science, Gale learned to craft nutritious, affordable recipes that fit his family’s healthcare requirements. Unexpected Chef: Southern Edition is a testament to that learning process—the hours of work, study, and practice that made Gale a top-quality chef. It gives detailed steps for recipes, how to build the best shopping lists, and the kitchen equipment that makes being a home chef more efficient. In addition, readers will learn how to save time gathering recipes and preparing ingredients—all while making meals that are both healthy and delicious. As a result, local culinary groups and dietary specialists will enjoy recommending this book to their membership communities and clients.

Featuring numerous recipes all inspired by traditional Southern cooking, the book’s descriptions of how to make these wonderful meals are engaging—even fun. Best of all they’re easy to understand, so even aspiring chefs who feel daunted by the unknown can feel confident that the meals they make will turn out superb. The book may even inspire experimentation and creativity, as many of its recommended ingredients are so well thought-out that they can be applied toward a number of variant dishes.

Unexpected Chef: Southern Edition is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, see him email below.

About the Author:

Gale A. Buchanan has worked as a teacher, research professor, and USDA Chief Scientist and Undersecretary of Agriculture for Research, Education, and Economics. Now author of several books on a variety of topics, his insatiable drive to learn gives his work an informed, deeply researched perspective. Coupled with a signature approachable voice, his current project aims to guide readers steadily toward mastery of Southern Cuisine.

Attachment