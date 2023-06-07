QSFP Optical Transceiver Market Trends and ForecastThe global QSFP optical transceiver market is expected to reach an estimated $2.80 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "QSFP Optical Transceiver Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465920/?utm_source=GNW



QSFP Optical Transceiver Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the QSFP optical transceiver market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, data center, and enterprise applications. The global QSFP optical transceiver market is expected to reach an estimated $2.80 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of QSFP to attach switches or other network devices to copper or fibre cable and add fibre ports.



QSFP Optical Transceiver Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global QSFP optical transceiver market by data rate, fiber type, protocol, application, and region, as follows:



QSFP Optical Transceiver Market by Data Rate [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Less Than 10 Gbps

• 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps

• 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps

• More Than 100 Gbps



QSFP Optical Transceiver Market by Fiber Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Single Mode Fiber

• Multimode Fiber



QSFP Optical Transceiver Market by Protocol [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Ethernet

• Fiber Channel

• CWDM/DWDM

• FTTx

• Others



QSFP Optical Transceiver Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Telecom

• Data Center

• Enterprise



QSFP Optical Transceiver Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of QSFP Optical Transceiver Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies QSFP optical transceiver companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the QSFP optical transceiver companies profiled in this report include.



• Perle Systems

• Lumentum

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• Accelink

• Applied Optoelectronics

• Fujitsu Optical Components

QSFP Optical Transceiver Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that ethernet is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as this 400G ethernet module has higher bandwidth than giber channel, which is 400 times than the original 1G SFP module.

• Data center is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as it ensures high speeds and long-distance transmission.

• North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for QSFP among various end use industries in the region.

Features of the QSFP Optical Transceiver Market

• Market Size Estimates: QSFP optical transceiver market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: QSFP optical transceiver market size by various segments, such as by data rate, fiber type, protocol, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: QSFP optical transceiver market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by data rate, fiber type, protocol, application, and regions for the QSFP optical transceiver market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the QSFP optical transceiver market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

