Global Gesture Recognition Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $48.3 Billion by 2030 - Search for Immersive Gaming Experiences in the Robustly Growing Gaming Industry to Benefit Adoption

The global market for Gesture Recognition estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Touch-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Touchless segment is readjusted to a revised 23.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR



The Gesture Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.3% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 378 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Gesture Recognition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Importance of HMI in the Age of Digitalization Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Gesture Recognition Market

The World Witnesses Accelerated Digitalization

Role of HMI in a Digital World Becomes Bigger

As the Universal Feature for all Electronic & Digital Devices, the Focus on HMI to Benefit Gesture Recognition Technology Amid the Rising Wave of Digitalization: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years

Touchless Sensing & Gesture Control is the Next Milestone for HMIs in the Post-Pandemic Phase

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

Touchless Sensing & Gesture Recognition - Overview, Importance, Benefits & Uses

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Induced Demand for Safer Touchless Environments Bodes Well for Gesture Recognition

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems (AGRS) Emerges in Prominence for Automotive Infotainment & Autonomous Driving

Automotive Infotainment Market Outlook

Growing Market for Automotive Infotainment Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Gesture Recognition Technology: Global Market for Automotive Infotainment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Infotainment Systems Brings HMI Into the Spotlight

Demand for Smarter, Safer Interfaces Drives Interest in Gesture Recognition Technology for Infotainment HMI

Focus on Safety & Rising Concerns Over the Use of Touchscreens as Automotive HMI Opens New Opportunities for Gesture Recognition in Automotive HMI Applications: Global Market for Automotive HMI Technologies (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025

Here's How Gesture Recognition Technology Makes Automotive HMI Safer

As Wearable Electronics Explodes, Gesture Recognition in Smartwatches Hogs the Limelight

Exploding Sales of Electronic Wearables Shifts Research Focus to Intuitive Gesture Recognition Wearables: Global Market for Wearable Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2026

Growing Sales of Smartphones Bodes Well for the Emergence of Touchless Gesture as the Future of Smartphones HMI

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Touchless Device Interfaces: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020, 2021 & 2022

The Push Towards Immersive Gaming Opens New Opportunities for Gesture Recognition

Here's How Gesture Recognition Will Make Gaming Immersive

Search for Immersive Gaming Experience in the Robustly Growing Gaming Industry to Benefit Adoption of Gesture Recognition Technology: Global Opportunity for Video Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

The Era of Smart Healthcare Provides a Goldmine of Opportunity for Gesture Recognition Technology

Continuous Technology Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Growth in the Market

Role of AI in Gesture Recognition Gets Bigger

