Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $918.2 Billion by 2030 - Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant Leap Forward

The global market for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising estimated at US$205.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$918.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Search, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.3% CAGR and reach US$325.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Display segment is readjusted to a revised 23.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.2% CAGR



The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$154.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$230 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel Marketing?

Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $ Billion for the Period 2018-2023

Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select Countries for the Year 2019

Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by Digital Ad Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019

Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude

Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant Leap Forward

Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities for Cross-Platform Advertising

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market Prospects

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth

Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile Network Technologies

Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform Advertising Market

Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising

Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities: Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Cross-Platform Advertisers

Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform Advertising

Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies

Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform Advertising

Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage Breakdown of Creative Developed by Platform

Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns

Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry

Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market

Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform Advertising

Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform Advertising Market

Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns

