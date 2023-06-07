New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants in the Global Cosmetic Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465918/?utm_source=GNW



Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants in the Cosmetic Chemical Market Trends and Forecast

The future of beauty and personal care surfactants in the global cosmetic chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care and hair care markets. The global cosmetic chemical market in terms of beauty and personal care surfactants is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for waterless product and increasing consumer inclination towards more natural and sustainable personal care products across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants in the Cosmetic Chemical Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the beauty and personal care surfactants in the global cosmetic chemical market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants in the Cosmetic Chemical Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Nonionic

• Cationic

• Amphoteric

• Anionics

• Others



Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants in the Cosmetic Chemical Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Others



Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants in the Cosmetic Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Companies in the Cosmetic Chemical Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies beauty and personal care surfactants in cosmetic chemical companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the beauty and personal care surfactants companies in the global cosmetic market chemical profiled in this report include.



• L’Oréal SA

• Procter and Gamble

• Avon

• Helen of Troy

• Johnson and Johnson

• Unilever

• Estee Lauder Companies

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants in the Cosmetic Chemical Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that anionics will witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent foaming and cleaning properties which helps in removing dirt, oil, and others impurities at an economical cost.

• Skin care is expected to remain the largest segment due to the changing beauty trends, increasing awareness among consumer towards bio-surfactants and growing demand for anti-aging products among the middle-aged population in the developing countries.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing demand for anti-aging products along with growing working population and disposable income in the region.

Features of Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants in the Cosmetic Chemical Market

• Market Size Estimates: Beauty and personal care surfactants in the global cosmetic chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Beauty and personal care surfactants in the global cosmetic chemical market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Beauty and personal care surfactants in cosmetic chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, application, and regions for beauty and personal care surfactants in the cosmetic chemical market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for beauty and personal care surfactants in the cosmetic chemical market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for beauty and personal care surfactants in the global cosmetic chemical by product (nonionic, cationic, amphoteric, anionics, and others), application (skin care, hair care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





