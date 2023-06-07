Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market Trends and ForecastThe global printed circuit heat exchanger market is expected to reach an estimated $1.09 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465917/?utm_source=GNW

The global printed circuit heat exchanger market is expected to reach an estimated $1.09 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing need for heat exchangers with exceptional performance and efficiency, increasing off-shore oil production and refineries, and expanding use of this exchanger in the petrochemical, refining, and upstream hydrocarbon processing industries.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global printed circuit heat exchanger market by material, technology, application, and region, as follows:



Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market by Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Steel and Stainless Steel

• Aluminum

• Nickel and Nickel Based Alloys

• Copper

• Titanium and Titanium Alloys

• Others



Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Chemical Etching

• Diffusion Bonding



Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Chemical Processing

• Oil and Gas

• Power Generation

• Industrial

• Others



Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, printed circuit heat exchanger companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the printed circuit heat exchanger companies profiled in this report include.

• HEXCES

• Alfa Laval

• DongHwa Entec

• Tanktech

• Precision Micro

• VPE Thermal

Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that steel and stainless steel will remain the largest material segment over the forecast period as it can operate efficiently in both extreme hot and cold temperatures without any damage.

• Chemical processing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising use of these heat exchangers in chemical processes as it can operate in less space and ensures fast and efficient performance.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the huge demand for printed circuit heat exchangers among various end use industries, such as petrochemicals, oil and gas, and chemicals.

Features of the Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger Market

• Market Size Estimates: Printed circuit heat exchanger market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Printed circuit heat exchanger market size by various segments, such as by material, technology, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Printed circuit heat exchanger market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials, technology, applications, and regions for the printed circuit heat exchanger market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the printed circuit heat exchanger market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

