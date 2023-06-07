Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO), The First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC)

NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (ii) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an EGIO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

The First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misrepresented the strength of the Company’s balance sheet, liquidity, and position in the market. Specifically, First Republic Bank is alleged to have understated and concealed the magnitude of the risks facing the Company’s business model that would result from any decision by the Federal Reserve System raising the federal funds rate, thereby undermining the value of the Company’s loan and securities portfolios and liquidity.

If you are a FRC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (ii) the Company’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose subsidiary WildHealth’s suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (iii) as a result, the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a LPSN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a HBNC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jlifshitz@lifshitzlaw.com