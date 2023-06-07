Lithography Material Market Trends and ForecastThe global lithography material market is expected to reach an estimated $4.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithography Material Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465916/?utm_source=GNW



Lithography Material Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global lithography material market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic, and IT & telecommunication industries. The global lithography material market is expected to reach an estimated $4.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing penetration of nanolithography in nanometre scale and increasing use of advanced materials within microchips and semiconductors in smartphones and wearable technologies.



Lithography Material Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global lithography material market by material, application, and region, as follows:



Lithography Material Market by Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Photoresist Materials

• Ancillary Materials



Lithography Material Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• IT & Telecommunications

• Others



Lithography Material Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Lithography Material Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, lithography material companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the lithography material companies profiled in this report include-

• Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

• JSR Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

• Fujifilm

Lithography Material Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that photoresist materials are expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to their radiation sensitivity properties or they contain a photosensitive ingredient that creates a reactive species when exposed to light.

• Consumer electronics is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of lithography material in consumer electronic gadgets.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of semiconductor market leaders in the region.

Features of the Lithography Material Market

• Market Size Estimates: Lithography material market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Lithography material market size by various segments, such as by material, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Lithography material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials, applications, and regions for the lithography material market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the lithography material market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

