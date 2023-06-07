Investigation of Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Tingo Group, Inc. (“Tingo Group,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIO) complied with federal securities laws. On June 6, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging Tingo “is an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



