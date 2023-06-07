Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Identity Theft Protection Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Identity Theft Protection Services Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $10.7 billion in 2022 to $11.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. Further, the market will reach $18.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 11%. North America was the largest region in the identity theft protection services market in 2022



One of the significant factors driving the growth of the identity theft protection services industry is the increasing number of fraudulent activities. Fraud involves deceiving others to gain an advantage and becomes a crime when there is intentional distortion of facts or concealment of information to cause harm. Identity theft protection services play a crucial role in monitoring personally identifiable information across various sources, such as credit applications, public records, and websites, to identify any suspicious behaviour that may indicate identity theft..

Learn More In-Depth On The Identity Theft Protection Services Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/identity-theft-protection-services-global-market-report

Major identity theft protection services companies are NortonLifeLock Inc., TransUnion LLC, Experian Information Solutions Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, AllClearID Inc., Kroll Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, McAfee LLC, Identity Force Inc., Equifax Inc., Malwarebytes Ltd., Lifelock Inc., Cyberscout LLC, and Intersections Communications Inc.

Product innovation is a key trend that has gained traction in the identity theft protection services market. Leading companies in the industry are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

For example, Equifax, a US-based credit bureau company, introduced Equifax Credit Monitor and Equifax Complete in July 2020. These products offer credit report monitoring, credit report locking, and identity theft protection features. Equifax's innovative solution stands out due to its cost-effectiveness, bundling unique capabilities at attractive pricing points.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id= 9 331&type=smp

The global identity theft protection services market is segmented as -

1) By Service: Monitoring Services, Credit Monitoring, Identity Monitoring, Identity Recovery And Theft Insurance Services

2) By Type: Credit Card Fraud, Employment And Tax Related Fraud, Phone Or Utility Fraud, Bank Fraud

3) By End-Use: Consumers, Enterprises

The global identity theft protection services market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its projected growth and key factors influencing its development. The report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, stakeholders, and investors seeking to gain insights into the growth potential, market trends, and competitive landscape of the global market. Understanding the dynamics of this market is crucial for organizations operating in the field and individuals looking to safeguard their personal information, making this report an essential reference for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Identity Theft Protection Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the identity theft protection services market size, identity theft protection services market segments, identity theft protection services market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



