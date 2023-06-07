New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro LED in the Global Monitor and Laptop Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465914/?utm_source=GNW



Micro LED in the Monitor and Laptop Market Trends and Forecast

The future of micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market looks promising with opportunities in the gaming, business/commercial, and personal end use industries. The consumption of micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market is expected to reach an estimated $0.07 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 60.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of laptops in educational institutes, rising investments in dual-screen technology, and increasing consumer spending on computers and laptops across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Micro LED in the Monitor and Laptop Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market by screen size, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Micro LED in Monitor and Laptop Market by Screen Size [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Up to 12.9"

• 13" to 14.9"

• More than 15”



Micro LED in Monitor and Laptop Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Gaming

• Business/Commercial

• Personal



Micro LED in Monitor and Laptop Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Micro LED in the Monitor and Laptop Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, micro LED companies in the global monitor and laptop market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of micro LED companies in the global monitor and laptop market profiled in this report includes-

• Sony Group

• Oculus VR

• Samsung Electronics

• X-Celeprint

• Nanosys

• Aledia

• Verlase Technologies

• Jade Bird Display

Micro LED in the Monitor and Laptop Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 13” to 14.9” will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its small size and powerful computational capabilities. The 13” to 14.9” screen size micro LEDs can also be utilized in numerous commercial applications.

• Within this market, gaming will remain the largest end use industry segment from 2023 to 2028, driven by increasing consumer preference for computer gaming. Also, manufactures have introduced higher refresh rate screens for the users to enhance the gaming experience.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high disposable income, growing number of IT firms, and increasing demand for high-tech laptops with huge displays and powerful processors.

Features of Micro LED in the Monitor and Laptop Market

• Market Size Estimates: Micro LED in the monitor and laptop market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Micro LED in the monitor and laptop market size by various segments, such as by screen size, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Micro LED in the monitor and laptop market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different screen sizes, end use industries, and regions for micro LEDs in the global monitor and laptop market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the global monitor and laptop market size in terms of micro LED consumption?

Answer: The consumption of micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market is expected to reach an estimated $0.07 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market?

Answer: The consumption of micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 60.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of laptops in educational institutes, rising investments in dual-screen technology, and increasing consumer spending on computers and laptops across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market?

Answer: The future of micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market looks promising with opportunities in the gaming, business/commercial, and personal end use industries.

Q5. Who is the key micro LED companies in the global monitor and laptop market?



Answer: Some of the key micro LED companies in the global monitor and laptop market are as follows:

Q6. Which segment will be the largest in the global monitor and laptop in terms of micro LED usage in the future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that 13” to 14.9” will remain the largest screen size segment over the forecast period because of its small size and powerful computational capabilities. The 13” to 14.9” micro LEDs can also be utilized in numerous commercial applications.

Q7. In micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high disposable income, growing number of IT firms, and increasing demand for high-tech laptops with huge displays and powerful processors.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for micro LED in the global monitor and laptop market by screen size (up to 12.9", 13" to 14.9”, and more than 15”), end use industry (gaming, business/commercial, and personal), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?





