Ready to Drink Premixes Market Size is projected to reach USD 31.59 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.61%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready-to-drink (RTD) premixes are beverages that may be purchased in a form in which they have already been mixed and are ready to be drank at any time. RTDs and high-strength premixes are the two categories that fall under the category of ready-to-drink premixes. RTD beverages often consist of alcoholic beverages that are either spirit-based, wine-based, or malt-based. On the other hand, the high-strength premixes consist of alcoholic drinks that have already been mixed together before consumption. The preference for ready-to-drink premixes is increasing in popularity, particularly among younger people, which is encouraging the expansion of the ready-to-drink premixes market throughout the world. Because of the numerous negative consequences that are linked with consuming beverages with a high alcohol level, consumers are increasingly gravitating toward beverages with a lower percentage of alcohol.





The global market for ready-to-drink premixes is gaining pace because of a growing interest among consumers in beverages with a low alcoholic content, as well as an increasing number of partygoers and millennials who are health concerned. The global ready-to-drink premixes market is expanding because of several factors, including shifts in consumer preferences regarding their lifestyles, an uptick in demand for ready-to-drink premixes from younger consumers, an increasing emphasis on the significance of novel and ethnic flavours , and innovative advancements in marketing and promotional activities.

Consumers' attention is being captured by the convenience of readily available alternatives to items. For instance, beverages such as Cloud 9 and Red Bull are becoming increasingly well-known all over the world. The market for high strength premixes in North America was the largest in the world in 2018, and analysts anticipate that it will continue to rise at a very high CAGR from 2019 to 2025.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 31.59 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 21.06 billion CAGR 4.61% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Discover Diageo, Bacardi and Co. Ltd., Brown-Forman Corp., Boston Beer, Halewood International, Carlsberg Breweries A/S AB InBev, Radico Khaitan, Suntory Spirits, Distell, Mark Anthony Brand Key Market Drivers an increasing number of partygoers and millennials

Regional Overview of Ready to Drink Premixes Market

The market has been broken down into sections based on geography, with North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Central and South America making up its constituent parts. In 2018, North America maintained its position as the region with the biggest share of the worldwide market. Because of the growing demand for RTDs in countries like the United States and Canada, it is anticipated that it will continue to hold the top spot during the period covered by the projection.

Because there is a rising demand for products in Europe, it is quite probable that Europe will be one of the primary regional markets during the course of the projected period. Alterations in people's ways of life, as well as an increase in the average amount of alcohol consumed in the area, are two of the primary contributors to the increased demand for the product. In addition, a sizeable portion of the worldwide market is held by Asia and the Pacific.

Key Highlights

The ready to drink premixes market size is estimated to expand to reach USD 31.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.61% over the forecast period.

The global market for ready-to-drink premixes is gaining pace because of a growing interest among consumers in beverages with a low alcoholic content, as well as an increasing number of partygoers and millennials who are health concerned.

Consumers' attention is being captured by the convenience of readily available alternatives to items.

Both ready-to-drink (RTD) products and high-strength premixes have been identified as distinct types in the market. It is anticipated that the RTDs type segment would see the highest growth rate.

The market is split into the Stored Based Distribution Channel and the Online Distribution Channel based on the distribution channel. It is projected that store-based businesses would have the greatest part of the market since they provide customers with an all-in-one purchasing experience.

The market has been broken down into sections based on geography, with North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Central and South America making up its constituent parts. In 2018, North America maintained its position as the region with the biggest share of the worldwide market.

Competitors in Ready to Drink Premixes Market

Discover Diageo Bacardi and Co. Ltd. Brown-Forman Corp. Boston Beer Halewood International Carlsberg Breweries A/S AB InBev Radico Khaitan Suntory Spirits Distell Mark Anthony Brands.





Segmentation of Ready to Drink Premixes Market

By Type

RTDs

High-Strength Premixes

By Distribution Channel

Store Based

Online

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Development

Asahi Group Holdings made over 103 million USD in R&D investments in 2017.





