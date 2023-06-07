BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL
ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY
|Date of the latest information
|Total number of shares forming the capital
|Number of voting rigths
31.05.2023
32 630 114
Theoretical Total
52 226 527
Actual Total*
51 618 248
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights
