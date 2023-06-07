English French

Press Release

Results of the Combined General Meeting of 7 June 2023

. Adoption of all the resolutions submitted for shareholder approval at MRM’s General Meeting

. Approval of the cash payout to shareholders of €1.80 per share in respect of 2022 financial year

. Re-appointment of the two independent directors

Paris, 7 June 2023: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR00140085W6), a real estate company specialising in retail property, announced the adoption of all the resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Combined General Meeting which was held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Mr. François de Varenne, Chairman of the Board of directors.

All the resolutions put forward were approved by shareholders by a very large majority. In particular, the General Meeting approved:

The cash payout to shareholders of €1.80 per share in respect of the 2022 financial year. The ex-dividend date is 12 June 2023 and payment will be made on 14 June 2023.

The renewal of the terms of office of the independent directors Ms Brigitte Gauthier-Darcet and Ms Valérie Ohannessian for a period of 4 years.

Following the General Meeting, the composition of the Board remains unchanged:

Mr François de Varenne, Chairman of the Board of Directors and director;

SCOR SE, director, represented by Ms Karina Lelièvre;

Altarea, director, represented by Mr Rodrigo Clare;

Ms Brigitte Gauthier-Darcet, independent director;

Ms Valérie Ohannessian, independent director; and Ms Karine Trébaticky, director.



Detailed results of the votes on resolutions are available at www.mrminvest.com.

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and first-half 2023 results are due on 27 July 2023 after market close.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 56.63% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR00140085W6 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP –Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information

MRM

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 1 58 44 70 00

relation_finances@mrminvest.com Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial

M +33 6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr





Site Internet : www.mrminvest.com

